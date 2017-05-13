Trump may nix valued after-school program funding

FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS

Some chanting students may be smacking a ball into the pavement in a heated game of four square while others may be finishing an after-school writing lesson.

Later, students may take a snack break between studying and before returning home.

Such after-school enrichment in public schools may be funded largely by the federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers, a $1.2 billion program serving about 1.6 million low-income students nationwide that President Donald Trump proposes eliminating.

His administration says there’s “no demonstrable evidence” that such programs improve students’ performance in school.

But a 2016 report from the Education Department, issued when Barack Obama was president, credited the funding with aiding state efforts to close the achievement gap and found the program “touches students’ lives in ways that will have far-reaching academic impact.”

Fostoria City Schools received this funding prior to 2012 to support Project Success, an after-school program offered to youngsters.

The district went through a “financial situation” about six years ago when the funding cycle was over, Superintendent Andrew Sprang said, which made it difficult for the district to “demonstrate it was able to sustain things.”

In his nearly seven years as superintendent, he said the district has unsuccessfully applied twice in an attempt to regain the funding for an after-school program.

“It’s tougher to get back in. There’s not as much money for new or returning programs,” he said. “The ultimate goal of the funding is to have that money from the grant to get the program going but when that money runs out, you have enough saved up to sustain the program.”

After some restructuring and prioritizing of dollars, Sprang said he hopes to be able to successfully apply for the grant in the future to receive that funding again while saving monies to sustain the program after the grant ends.

Until then, there are some individual tutoring opportunities from teachers willing to stay after school to help students.

The funding program was created in 1994 as part of federal education legislation and then expanded under the 2001 No Child Left Behind legislation, which was signed into law by President George W. Bush. Schools, community groups and faith-based organizations get funding through a competitive process, and the programs typically offer targeted academic intervention and other activities.

After-school programming, according to Sprang, is beneficial insofar as it not only extends the learning time of students, but also provides them with snacks and a structured environment for the children to participate in activities and continue to grow and develop while parents may still be at work.

The program is something that, in his opinion, is “sorely missed” in the district.

The federal funding program wasn’t perceived as effective in its early years but has evolved and included accountability markers that show it’s delivering the intended academic and socio-emotional development for students, said Heather Weiss, co-director of the nonprofit Global Family Research Project, who has researched such programs.

“This is a good public policy investment, not just because they have strong data and a lot of it that demonstrate value, but also because they’ve made this commitment to learning and continuous improvement, which means we’ve got a good chance of continuing to get those outcomes,” she said.

The Education Department overview of 2014-2015 program data showed just under half of the regular participants for whom data were reported improved their math and English grades between fall and spring. Teachers reported that two-thirds of those students showed improvement in completing homework and class participation, and over half showed behavioral improvements.

More than a quarter of the elementary students who regularly participated moved from not proficient to at least proficient on state assessments in reading, and a least one in five regulars from middle- and high-school programs improved proficiency in state math testing.

But some say that isn’t the full picture.

A report this month from the U.S. Government Accountability Office calls for better oversight of the 21st Century program. Available research comparing participants and non-participants indicates the program is effective in improving students’ behavior more frequently than their academic outcomes, but the Education Department doesn’t have enough data to know whether the program meets goals such as increasing school attendance and lowering disciplinary problems, the report said.

A large-scale, randomized study published a decade ago found that the funding stream didn’t positively affect student achievement, and that the after-school participants were more likely than non-participant students to get into trouble in school, said David Muhlhausen, who analyzes federal social programs for the conservative Heritage Foundation. A similar large-scale analysis of the funding’s effectiveness hasn’t been repeated more recently, and lacking that, Trump is right to cut it, Muhlhausen said.

“If you’re going to judge a program based on whether it works or not, it’s the right call,” he said.

He cautioned against taking individual programs’ successes as evidence that the funding is effective overall, but school officials focus on that local impact.

In Ohio alone, about 270 programs received six-figure, multi-year 21st Century grants over the past five years.

While the elimination of the funding program wouldn’t affect the district right away, Sprang said it could impact FCS’ potential plans for applying again in the future and decreases opportunities for student growth across the nation.

“It takes away options that are out there to help us put things into place for our kids,” he said. “I don’t think, with the commentary on how awful public schools are around the country, that this is the best way to go. It’s tough to always hear how bad public education is yet they’re making it more and more challenging and more and more difficult to truly help our kids. We should be boosting up new programs, boosting up opportunities and making more options available to help our kids.

“They’re coming from a lot of different backgrounds and needs. Kids are our future. I don’t understand why programs to help them are being targeted.”

Review Times staff writer Morgan Manns and Associated Press reporters Kantele Franko and Kathleen Ronayne contributed to this report.

