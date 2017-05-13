Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported her property was damaged by someone driving through and striking a large rock in the 500 block of East Lytle Street at 2:19 p.m.

arrests

Thursday:

• Samuel P. Sorrell, 29, 525 Sandusky St., was arrested on a warrant and for violating a protection order. He was also transported to the hospital by EMS after officers deployed a Taser.

thefts

Thursday:

• An East Sixth Street caller reported her personal paperwork was missing from the residence.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller reported a vehicle driving by on Francis Avenue with the driver yelling slurs at the complainant and trying to get him to possibly fight.

• A North Countyline Street caller requested assistance with getting a child who is refusing to go to school to comply.

Thursday:

• An East Crocker Street caller reported a truck taking up her handicapped parking area. Officer advised the vehicle was gone upon his arrival.

• Complainant reported a vehicle parked without plates near the intersection of South Adams and West Tiffin streets. Officer advised the vehicle was just sold and someone was coming to pick it up.

• A Seneca Avenue caller advised of a CPO violation; reported the male was contacting her daughter over the phone.

• A North Main Street caller reported a vehicle parked in front of her house since the night before. Officer advised the vehicle was disabled and they were trying to get it towed.

• An unresponsive female was dropped off at the hospital after an apparent drug overdose. Officer advised the vehicle pulled into the emergency room while officers were there with another subject.

• Officers received numerous calls regarding subjects outside a West High Street business. Officer advised he spoke with the subjects and advised them not to approach vehicles.

• Complainant reported a disturbance at a Starr Avenue location, advised a female could be heard yelling in the background. Officer advised the male was gone upon arrival.

• Caller advised of a subject in the lobby of a North Countyline Street restaurant who tried to grab an employee over the counter. Officer advised the subject did not make contact with the employee; he was just messing around when he grabbed his food.

• Employee of a Plaza Drive location advised of subjects at the location who need to be checked out. Officer advised an investigation was pending.

• Complainant stopped officer in the parking lot of a South Main Street location and advised she was walking her dog when two males started following her. Officer advised he checked the area and was unable to locate the subjects.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer referencing his wife assaulting him the night before and throwing his cellphone in the toilet; advised his wife had thrown hot coffee in his face while he was sleeping.

• Caller requested an officer do standby while she gets her driver’s license and purse from her ex-boyfriend at a Summit Street location. Officer advised there was no answer at the door; officer assumed the male subjects turned in for the night.

• Caller requested officers check an Eisenhower Drive location as her dog was barking uncontrollably. Officer advised the dog was not barking when he arrived.

• Complainant reported a vehicle parked in the roadway on East South Street with loud music playing. Officer advised the vehicle left the area prior to his arrival.

fire runs

Friday:

• Hanco EMS requested assistance with a life assist in the 500 block of West Tiffin Street at 9:51 a.m. for an elderly male.

Thursday:

• EMS requested to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 2:11 p.m. for an elderly female who fell and was unable to get up.

• EMS requested to the 600 block of Plaza Drive at 5:32 p.m. for a male who passed out but was breathing.

Seneca County

arrests

Friday:

• Kollette D. Lynch, 52, 7141 W. Township Road 34, was arrested after a domestic disturbance report.

Comments

comments