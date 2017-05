BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times

A class-versus-class game of tug-of-war at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School Friday afternoon certainly turned into a war as students in all grade levels battled it out for supremacy during the school’s Class Olympics. From 12:30-2 p.m. Friday, students participated in various indoor and outdoor activities such as dodge ball, corn hole, archery, board games, and even a human version of the classic board game, “Hungry Hungry Hippos.”

