Students receive recognition for achievements

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Several Hopewell-Loudon students were recognized during a school district board of education meeting Wednesday night for their achievements this school year.

Nine students who represented the district at the recent state level of SkillsUSA earned certificates for competing at the state level. Those nine were Brooklyn Arbogast, Noah Babcock, Marisa Heldman, Hudson Hill, Devon Hossler, Morgan Hossler, David Erving, Brooklyn Steinhauser and Eric Steinmetz.

Five others who competed at the state level and earned gold medals were Chelsea Arbogast, Caitlin Foos, Alaina Gosche, Ben Kleinfelter and Andrew Smith. They will go on to compete at the national level in Louisville, Kentucky.

This morning, seven H-L students are to attend a special breakfast at Tiffin University to be recognized as being in the top 10 percent of graduating seniors. Charles Dell, Kevin Fruth, Grace Portentoso, Nicholas Elsass, Andrew Scaife, Elizabeth Erlanger and Alyssa Naus are to take part in the special breakfast gathering.

During his report to the board, Superintendent David Alvarado informed board members a draft of documents to be given to bidders for the new sport track is nearly ready. The documents are expected to be available today for those wishing to bid on the project.

Alvarado said he would like the bids to be received by the district by June 7 with a June 26 construction start date. Asked where the new track is to be built, Alvarado said as far north on the school property as possible due to the location of a retention pond in the area.

The superintendent also reported the school has purchased a handicap accessible bus, and school officials are working on the development of summer projects.

Open enrollment for the upcoming school year is expected to increase by 13 students, Alvarado told the board. He said there are currently 831 students in the district, and that number is expected to be 850 due to open enrollment. The superintendent said the closing of St. Wendelin High School has created increased interest in open enrollment.

Approximately 45 students recently took part in a trip to Washington, DC, and the superintendent described it as interesting, educational and very successful.

The board voted to accept five donations during the meeting. Those donations were:

• $100 from Bascom Carryout for the Spanish Club;

• $76 from Bright Wireless;

• $800 from Linde North America, Inc. for the athletic department; and

• $13,230 from H-L Athletic Boosters for the athletic department.

Board members also voted to approve the list of seniors who are to graduate May 28 as part of the Class of 2017. It was noted during the meeting the last day of classes for the school will be May 25 with a service awards presentation for staff members scheduled for 8 a.m. on May 26.

In other business, the board approved:

• A five-year financial forecast for the district;

• The resignation/retirement of William Johnson, effective May 27;

• Numerous athletic and non-athletic contracts and appointments;

• An overnight trip for a Future Farmers of America officer camping retreat to Malta June 20-22; and

• An amendment to the school calendar for the upcoming school year.

The board voted to go into two executive sessions, both to discuss personnel issues.

