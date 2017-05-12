Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• Marci R. Leisure, 32, 625 N. Main St., was arrested on a warrant.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer advised he issued a ticket for parking in front of a no parking sign.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop near a Hoover Drive location.

• Officer issued a parking citation at a South Union Street location.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A Walnut Street caller reported a firearm missing from her residence.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• A North Main Street caller requested an officer and advised someone trashed her house.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A North Town Street caller requested officers as his girlfriend was intoxicated and was busting things up. Officer advised the female was going to go downstairs to sleep.

• A nurse advised of an investigated being initiated for an incident that allegedly happened to her in the city. Officer advised the sergeant spoke with the subject and the investigation is pending.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding phone calls and messages he received he believes may be part of a scam. Officer advised it was a scam.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock at a Sandusky Street location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock at an Elm Street location. Officer advised he was able to gain entry.

• Employee of a Perrysburg Road location turned in a front license plate of a vehicle he found outside of town. Officer advised he brought the plate onto station.

• Caller advised his ex called him and asked him to call the police for her; advised she was trying to get her boyfriend to leave and the phone call went dead. Officer advised it was an argument over finances and everything was OK.

Wednesday:

• Complainant came on station requesting an escort to an East Jones Street location to get his lawn mower. Officer advised no one was at the residence at the time, will contact when they get home.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported her house had been broken into.

• A Spruce Street caller reported a male at the location who needs help, advised he busted out a window and is making threats. Officer advised the subject was transported.

• A Sandusky Street caller reported he came to pick his child up for visitation and the mother was not at the house to give the child over.

• Caller requested an officer standby at a Buckley Street location while she gets her grandchildren. Officer advised the mother was served paperwork; the grandmother was then on her way to Toledo to get the children.

• Complainant reported a domestic disturbance at an East Sixth Street location. Officer advised the female was being uncooperative; she collected her children and left.

• A McDougal Street caller reported a low-hanging wire in a nearby alley. Officer advised it was a phone or cable wire and it was not a hazard.

• A Cherry Street caller advised she was having issues with her neighbor and he was making threats toward them and their dog. Officer advised there were conflicting stories.

• Caller reported a loose dog at a North Main Street location with tags. Officer advised the dog has been returned to the owner.

• Caller reported his cousin lives in Fostoria and her “baby’s daddy” was at the South Vine Street location trying to break into the apartment. Officer advised he spoke with a subject at a Summit Street location and he admitted to going to the residence and knocking on the door; advised the resident told him to leave and he did.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock at a South Union Street location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Lifeline requested EMS at 6:39 a.m. for a lift assist of an elderly male who fell in the 800 block of North Vine Street.

Wednesday:

• Seneca County requested EMS for a two-vehicle crash at Ohio 12 and County Road 592.

Seneca County

arrests

Thursday:

• Donald S. Myers, was arrested on a warrant at a South U.S. 23 address.

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a citation at a West U.S. 224 location.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported the theft of money at a West Township Road 112 and subjects were arguing.

• Subject came on station to report theft of medication from her vehicle while parked near South U.S. 23 and West Township Road 96.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle driving back and forth near the intersection of West County Road 18 and South Township Road 66. Deputy advised he was unable to locate.

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a male subject was staggering into traffic on West U.S. 224. Deputy unable to locate.

• Caller complained of a juvenile trespassing at a Washington Street address in Bettsville.

• Complainant advised of a subject driving an ATV on the roadway near North County Road 31 and West County Road 42.

• A Bettsville complainant reported a juvenile tried to set fire in a vehicle on Washingston Street and ran off. Deputy located juvenile.

