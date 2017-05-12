Mayor to honor Fostoria police

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

For Mayor Eric Keckler, honoring Fostoria’s police officers is about much more than just shaking hands and reading a proclamation.

His father, James Keckler, spent 34 years as a dedicated member of Fostoria Police Department, rising in the ranks from patrolman to chief.

His dad never brought his work home with him. So, as a child, the mayor had no idea just how dangerous the life of a police officer could be. That is, until one quiet afternoon in June when an investigation into a disturbance nearly cost his father his life.

“Back when I was a little boy, my dad got stabbed on a Sunday afternoon,” said the mayor. “On Sundays, my mom would usually make him lunch so he popped in for a minute. Then they got a call about a guy who just got released from a mental institution and was breaking windows out down on North Street.”

The man had a knife, and he was swinging the blade at one of his father’s best friends outside what is now the Fostoria Historical Museum.

“My dad was always one of those guys who thought he could reason with everybody. He was good at it, but he couldn’t reason with this guy,” he said. “They got into a struggle, and the guy stabbed my dad in the temple and then stabbed him in the back twice before they got him subdued.”

His father survived and even went on to have a long career on the police force. But that day — nearly 50 years later — is still firmly etched in the mayor’s mind.

“When he left, we didn’t know if he was coming back or not, or if he was going to get hurt,” he said of his father. “… I’ve always had that respect for people who put on that uniform because you live it all the time.”

The mayor will honor Fostoria’s police officers during a brief ceremony Monday afternoon in recognition of National Police Week. The event, tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m., will take place on the front lawn of the Municipal Building.

Established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy, National Police Week pays special recognition to the law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as those who continue to risk their lives day after day.

Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.

Since the first known death in the line of duty in 1791, more than 20,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have died in uniform, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund website.

There are more than 900,000 sworn officers in the United States today.

A total of 1,512 officers have died in the line of duty throughout the last 10 years — an average of one death every 63 hours. In 2016 alone, 143 officers sacrificed their lives for the safety and protection of others.

Preliminary data for 2017 shows those numbers appear to be on the rise. From Jan. 1 through this week, a total of 47 officers have died in the line of duty — a 31-percent increase compared to the same time period in 2016.

Of the 47 officer deaths recorded so far this year, only one occurred in Ohio.

While the statistics are alarming, they are a sharp contrast from the way things were nearly a century ago.

The 1920s has been called the deadliest decade in law enforcement history as a total of 2,461 officers died on the job — an average of almost 246 per year.

The deadliest year for American police officers, however, didn’t occur until 1930 when 307 officers were killed.

“You always have to be on guard — all the time — especially with the way things are now,” Keckler said. “It seems there’s a lot less respect for authority, in general.”

Long before entering the world of politics, Keckler had the opportunity to work alongside his father. From 1978-1981, the mayor worked weekends and holidays as a cadet dispatcher for the department.

“I’ve had the opportunity to grow up knowing a couple generations of police officers and firefighters,” Keckler said. “It’s definitely been in my blood all my life.”

“You grew up fast and you learned to multi-task,” he added. “You’re talking on the phone, listening in for officers to call in anything on the radio, typing up all the complaints — it was quite a learning experience.”

While tensions between law enforcement and the American public have been at a boiling point throughout the last few years, the mayor said he often gets letters from grateful Fostorians regarding officers who have gone above and beyond to help them solve even the smallest of problems.

“It just shows you that they’re not just a policeman in a uniform — they’re human beings who care about people,” he said. “They care. They care about each other and they care about this community.”

Officers with Fostoria Police Department include Chief Keith Loreno (2014), Capt. Patrick Brooks (1995), Capt. Dan Dell (1998), Sgt. Kent Reinbolt (1998), Sgt. William Campbell (2007), Sgt. Clayton Moore (1986), Det. Brandon Bell (2008), Ptlm. Shilo Frankart (2000), Gabriel Wedge (2005), Cory Brian (2005), Evan Ely (2007), Lucas Elchert (2007), Brett Bethel (2007), Chad Marchetto (2008), Nathan Elliott (2008), Adam Nelson (2008), Colin Taggart (2008), Justin Kiser (2008), Travis Ricker (2007) and Don Dennis (2000).

