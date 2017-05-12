Man charged in stabbing gets jail time

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

A man charged in the stabbing death of 18-year-old D’Andre L. Gehring earlier this year was sentenced to more than two years in prison Thursday.

Arlando C. Crowe Jr., 18, of Fostoria, pleaded guilty Thursday to a third-degree felony charge of obstructing justice and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

He was indicted by a Seneca County grand jury March 8.

Crowe and 17-year-old Cristian Brown were arrested by Fostoria police Jan. 25 after Gehring was found lying on the ground, suffering from a severe stab wound, in the parking lot of the Fostoria Townhouses, 1202 Beier Drive.

Brown, of Pittsburgh, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Since his arrest, he has been held at the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center in Tiffin. His case has not yet been transferred to Seneca County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

Officers were dispatched to the Fostoria Townhouses at approximately 6:07 p.m. Jan. 25 for a report of a fight involving an individual who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, Officer Cory Brian found Gehring, Fostoria, in the apartment complex parking lot bleeding from injuries from an “unidentified weapon.” Brian immediately began rendering aid to the victim while other officers obtained statements from witnesses at the scene.

Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS squad responded at about 6:13 p.m. when they took over care of Gehring. They transported the victim to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police Chief Keith Loreno said the suspects were in an altercation with Gehring before he was killed. All three individuals did know each other.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to process the scene of the crime, where witnesses reported seeing a trail of blood leading from one end of the lot to the other.

Officers did uncover a large knife used to perpetrate the crime.

According to Loreno, Crowe is also from Pittsburgh, but has lived in Fostoria the past four years and had been staying at one of the apartments in the complex.

