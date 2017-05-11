Public Record

Fostoria

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A crisis line caller reported receiving a call from a female subject who was threatening suicide by taking all of her blood pressure medication. Officer spoke with subject who advised she was OK; subject was with her daughter who was keeping an eye on her.

• Caller advised of an abandoned bike on Kennedy Lane. Bicycle was impounded.

• A North Town Street complainant reported her boyfriend pushed her down the stairs and stole her phone. Officer spoke to subject, who is three-months pregnant and didn’t want to file charges, just wanted her phone back.

• Caller advised they found two dogs on South Union Street. Canines were impounded.

• Caller advised of dogs running loose on West Culbertson Street. Canines were placed back in the fence.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at a West North Street address.

• Caller reported a semi was driving all over the road on Findlay Street. Officer spoke with driver who showed no signs of impairment.

Tuesday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested officers to a West Axline Street address for an attempted break in.

• Caller advised of a canine tied up on West Lytle Street but the chain was too long and the dog charged them. Officer spoke to resident who stated they didn’t know the dog could go that far and made adjustments to the chain.

• Complainant advised of an unwanted subject at a North Union Street address. Subject left prior to officer’s arrival; was contacted and told to stay off the property.

• A Beier Drive caller requested to speak with an officer regarding threatening text messages she was receiving.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Peeler Drive.

• Complainant stated her husband, whom she has a CPO against, was at her West North Street residence.

• Caller reported a male subject was on their Hale Drive porch pounding on the door stating he can’t breathe.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• Squad responded to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 6:33 a.m. for a female subject having left hip pain.

Tuesday:

• EMS was requested for a female subject who fell in the 300 block of North Union Street at 5:05 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 5:48 p.m. for a male subject with chest pain in the 10600 block of West Township Road 41.

Seneca County

arrests

Tuesday:

• Samara S. Durst, 38, 1406 W. Lytle St., was arrested at a North Township Road 57 address on a warrant out of Fostoria Municipal Court.

• A female subject was arrested on a warrant out of Findlay at a West Township Road 54 address following a report of a an intoxicated female throwing beer bottles at a complainant.

thefts

Tuesday:

• A Washington Street complainant reported theft from a bank card.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a railroad crossing on North County Road 39 had been blocked for over an hour. Train company was contacted and the train moved.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported two female trespassers were behind a North Township Road 57 barn; advised they were hiding in the ditch.

• Caller advised of a verbal altercation with a taxi cab driver who was sitting in the roadway on West Ohio 18. Deputy advised he was behind a slow-moving truck painting lines on the roadway.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked along the road near West Township Road 112 and North County Road 7. Vehicle was towed.

• Complainant reported someone tried to break into her West Axline Street residence. Fostoria Police Department handled the call; noted there was damage to the back door but entry was not gained.

• Complainant advised a trash company was picking trash up in a pick up truck and putting it in a garbage truck parked at a West Ohio 18 location; stated they weren’t securing their load and items were blowing out of the truck. Deputy was unable to locate.

• Caller requested to speak to a deputy in reference to a vehicle doing burnouts on South U.S. 23. Deputy warned subject about his driving.

• A West Axline Street caller stated a subject was mowing and a toddler was sitting on the mower deck. Deputy spoke with subject who said she wasn’t mowing but was giving her granddaughter a ride like she has done for the past three years; advised her it probably wasn’t a good idea.

