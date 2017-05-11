Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation examining weapons

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has confiscated the weapons used by the man killed Tuesday after shooting a Seneca County sheriff’s deputy in Tiffin.

The shooting began at approximately 2:05 p.m. Tuesday when Tiffin police responded to 92 N. Tecumseh Trail to assist the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on a call about a person who was stabbed.

The alleged shooter, Scott N. Bloomfield, 34, was shot and killed by officers after he opened fire with a high-powered rifle, striking a deputy in the process.

Jill Del Greco, public information officer with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, said BCI confiscated a Remington 270 bolt-action rifle from the scene of the crime, as well as a hunting knife.

Because of standard protocol for any officer-involved shooting, Del Greco said, BCI also confiscated the weapons of the officers engaged in the shootout with the suspect.

“There were multiple shots fired. There were four officers on scene, two Tiffin police officers and two deputies,” she said. “Which officers fired shots and how many shots were fired is all under investigation.”

The injured deputy was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No other officers were injured, but a post made on the Tiffin Police Department’s Facebook page stated two of the department’s cruisers were riddled with bullets.

The initial incident that led to the shootout began at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday when Tiffin Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a woman at 133 Schonhardt St. claiming her ex-husband was trying to forcibly remove her from her vehicle with a rifle.

The Review Times has obtained a copy of the initial 9-1-1 call from Tiffin Police Department.

The woman was able to escape through the passenger’s side of the car and run between houses while on the phone with police.

According to the Seneca County Auditor’s Office, Bloomfield is listed as the owner of the Schonhardt Street property.

Officers arrived on the scene and checked the area for the suspect, who was driving a yellow Chevy Silverado. At the same time, the sheriff’s office was sent to check the suspect’s County Road 36 residence.

At about 2:01 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1 call from a female reporting someone had barged into 92 N. Tecumseh Trail and was threatening to shoot her son. The suspect then stabbed the son, and the caller rushed him to the emergency room.

When police responded to the Tecumseh Trail residence at 2:04 p.m., they observed the yellow truck and the suspect with the rifle.

One minute later, the words, “Officer down, officer down” and “shots fired” rang over the radio.

According to a news release from Tiffin Police Chief Fredrick Stevens, the suspect was shot by one of the officers on scene, and medical aid was given to both the injured deputy and the suspect before they were transported to the hospital.

BCI is in charge of the entire investigation, including the stabbing and the officer-involved shooting.

On Wednesday, Del Greco said the state does not plan on releasing any additional information as long as the investigation is ongoing.

Multiple messages left for Seneca County Sheriff Bill Eckelberry were not returned by presstime Wednesday.

