By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Kaitlin Turner knows a good monster when she sees one.

In fact, you could say monsters are a crucial part of the family business.

For the last 28 years, her parents, “Crazy Bob” and Beth Turner have owned and operated the Haunted Hydro dark attraction park within Fremont’s historic 1911 hydroelectric plant.

Throughout that time, the Turners and their talented roster of actors have crafted some of the creepiest, most impressive beasts, freaks and monstrosities in the industry.

“We don’t like to have masks at our haunt, and our people do their own makeup,” said Kaitlin Turner, park manager.

Taking cues from the popular Syfy channel show “Face-Off,” the Hydro will look to give area artists a chance to show off their own talents this year by hosting the “Monster Make-Off: Tournament of Terror.”

Beginning this month, the Hydro will host a series of monthly competitions inside the Fremont Community Rec Center where teams of up to three will compete against one another to create prosthetic showpieces inspired by horror and science fiction.

The teams to take home first place each month will be entered into the Oct. 7 finale where they will battle it out at the Haunted Hydro, 1333 Tiffin St., Fremont, for the top prize of $1,000 cash.

“There are so many people out there who have such great talent with makeup who need to get out there and get noticed,” Turner said. “It’s a great way for the makeup community to come together and show their talents.”

Each month will bring with it a new theme to test the creativity of the participants. The first installment of the tournament is themed “Zombies and Victims,” and will take place from 1-4 p.m. May 21.

The June 18 event will highlight “Steampunk and/or Goth” themes, while July 9 will center on “Beasts and Mythological” creatures. The Aug. 13 event, which will feature separate competitions for adults and youth, will focus on horror’s three W’s: “Witches, Warlocks & Wizards.”

With a theatrical take on Stephen King’s popular novel “IT” floating its way onto the big screen this September, it only make sense the Hydro’s themed event for Sept. 10 is “Circus Freaks and Clowns.”

“Each one brings something different to the table,” Turner said of the monthly themes. “For me personally, it allows people to come and create what they’re good at. I feel the talent around is so wide and it narrows it down so people can come and do what they want.”

The youth “Monster Make-Off” tournament slated for Aug. 13 will be open to anyone between the ages of 8-17. Each participating team is allowed up to three people — two makeup artists and one model. There will be a cash prize for first and second place winners.

“It doesn’t matter what age they are. I’ve seen people as young as 15 doing awesome makeup jobs,” Turner said.

Cost of entry into the tournament is $40 per team, which includes one makeup artist and one model. There is an additional $20 fee if a team wishes to bring in another makeup artist. There are no fees to participate in the finale.

Anyone interested in registering a team for the May 21 competition can email hauntedhydro@sbcglobal.net. The goal for the first event is to have five to 10 teams.

The public is also invited to come and watch each competition. Admission is $5 per person, but groups of five or more people will only have to pay $4 per person.

Each month’s competition will have three judges, who may vary from event to event. However, the Hydro managed to snag a few guest judges with a proven track record of success in the industry.

Ben Peter, best known for being a season 8 contestant on SyFy’s “Face-Off” series, will join the panel of judges. Peter made it into the top 6 when he appeared on the reality show in 2015, garnering two “official wins” and two additional “top looks.”

A Kettering resident, Peter attended and trained at the Cinema Makeup School (CMS) in Los Angeles and taught a month-long course at the Cinema Makeup Academy in Beijing, China. He has also worked on numerous FX and specialty art projects for film and studio.

Geoff Beck, a 23-year veteran in the haunt industry, will also serve as one of the judges. He started acting in haunted attractions in 1994 at Bloodview Haunted House with The Legion of Terror, and then became an independent actor in 1997.

Since then, Beck has acted and done makeup for more than 25 haunted attractions throughout the United States. He’s also produced a variety of makeup and acting training DVDs.

He is a guest actor and training consultant for the Haunted Hydro acting troupe.

The “Monster Make-Off” is open to all skill levels, and Turner said she looks forward to her own actors gaining a bit of outside experience.

“We all start at the bottom — not everybody’s going to be great at first,” she said. “And, by doing this, our own staff is going to be able to learn at these makeup competitions, as well.”

The Fremont Community Rec Center is located at 600 St. Joseph St., Fremont. For more information on the “Monster Make-Off: Tournament of Terror,” contact Jennifer Hartley, event director at 419-202-1868 or email KAYKYZECH@aol.com.

Additional information can be found by visiting the “Monster Make-Off” event page on Facebook.

