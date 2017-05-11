Basketball coach at center of misconduct allegations

By RON CRAIG

Several parents attended a meeting of the Hopewell-Loudon Board of Education Wednesday night, some to see their sons and daughters being recognized for their achievements, and some to take stands for and against basketball coach Roger Jury.

When it came time for the public participation portion of the meeting, the unusual step of reading the district’s public participation policy was read aloud. That policy states, in part, members of the public are not to use the forum to voice grievances against a school staff member.

The policy also states the public participation period is to be limited to a total of 30 minutes, with each speaker having five minutes. The board also reserves the right to appoint one person to speak for several if a group is there to speak on the same topic with points that are in agreement.

The sign-in sheet for Wednesday night’s meeting contained seven names of those requesting to speak, including Jury’s name, who was the subject of at least three executive sessions called during board meetings the past month. Two of those meetings were special meetings, and the other was the board’s regular meeting in April.

Others on the list also had the last name of Jury.

One by one, the names of those on the sign-in sheet were called, but all but one ended up declining to address the board. The person whose name appeared at the bottom of the sign-in sheet, Cindy Suter, was the only one on the list who spoke.

While not mentioning Jury’s name, Suter acknowledged there have been some personnel changes at the school over the past year and a half, but said it’s time to move on.

“Rumors have run rampant, and it’s time to subdue the rumor mill,” Suter said.

Shortly after Suter spoke, the board voted to go into an executive session to discuss an employment issue with a public employee.

During the half-hour executive session, the Review Times asked several of those attending if they could answer questions on the subject of Suter’s comments. All but one declined, some saying they were afraid to speak to the news media for “fear of retaliation.”

One person who agreed to speak to the Review Times, Ron White, said he had numerous issues with Jury. White said he has three triplet sons who were on the school’s basketball team.

“I have followed the steps the school has asked of me,” White said of his efforts to address the many concerns he has with the coach. “I talked to the coach, I talked to the principal, I talked to the athletic director, I talked to the superintendent, and then I talked to the board (of education).”

Asked why he did not address the board during the public participation period Wednesday night, White said those supporting Jury had already signed up to take the entire 30 minutes allocated for such discussion.

White said it was too late to sign up to speak when all but one person declined to comment, after the meeting had started and after the sign-up sheet was picked up.

White gave the Review Times a copy of his remarks he said he gave during an executive session that took place during one of the special meetings.

In those remarks, White accused Jury of several improprieties, including alleged incidents in which Jury violated athletic rules and regulations. White also accused Jury of mistreating players.

White said Jury ran some of the players so hard during one workout, one of his sons and another player vomited. Another member of the coaching staff allegedly made remarks to players during a meeting to the point “they were attacked and belittled.”

White told the Review Times this mistreatment and belittlement was tantamount to “bullying” of some of the players.

Jury’s name appeared on the top of the list of athletic appointments to be considered by the board Wednesday night, and all those contracts, including one for Jury as varsity boys’ basketball coach, were approved unanimously by the board without comment.

At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted to go into a second executive session to again discuss an employment issue with a public employee, saying there would be no formal action taken by the board following the executive session.

Superintendent David Alvarado was asked by the Review Times about any bullying issues at the school. He acknowledged issues had been raised about the basketball coach, but denied any of those issues had anything to do with bullying.

“The board has made its decision, and we’re moving forward,” Alvarado said, referring to the board’s vote to approve a contract with Jury.

Jason Miller, middle and high school principal was asked if he had any comments about the complaints against Jury.

“It’s not my position to comment,” Miller said.

