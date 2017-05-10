Commissioners select Opiod Task Force for ‘community hub’

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

The Seneca County Opiod Task Force was named the “community hub” that will administer $25,000 in state funding should current legislation be passed that would provide a like amount to each of the state’s 88 counties.

Seneca County Commissioners made the decision during a meeting Tuesday morning to tap the task force, of which Fostoria Police Department is a member, to oversee the funds and how they would be used.

The Ohio House of Representatives has passed H.B. 49, and action on the legislation is pending in the State Senate. A provision of that bill provides the local funding to be used to fight the opiod epidemic in the state.

“We recommend the task force as our community hub,” said Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, in a motion. Commissioner Holly Stacy seconded the motion, which was passed 2-0. Commissioner Shayne Thomas was absent from the meeting.

Common Pleas Court Judge Michael P. Kelbley, himself a member of the task force, was present for the meeting and was asked by Kerschner about local efforts to combat the crisis.

“The task force is doing everything we can. We work hard at it,” Kelbley replied.

In other business, Brad Newman, manager of the county’s airport, was on hand for Tuesday’s meeting to discuss taxiway and runway improvements slated for the local air terminal.

A state grant is being sought to help pay for repaving of a taxiway, and an additional $43,000 will be needed for improvements to a runway there. Newman explained a good deal of the funding for the runway resurfacing project is for special paint that includes reflective materials.

Newman showed commissioners an aerial photo of the airport, pointing out the taxiway and the runway that are to be improved.

A 35 minute presentation was given by Dale Arnold of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation on the state’s energy production. Arnold is the Farm Bureau’s director of energy, utilities, and local government policy.

“You are at the crossroads for energy development,” Arnold told the commissioners. “You are involved in wind, oil and gas, solar and pipeline transmission. Everything but shale oil.”

Arnold said this part of the state is leading the way in several energy projects, including solar energy production in Wyandot and Wood counties, where solar energy panels are capturing sunlight, which is being turned into electricity.

The farm bureau official said backup battery systems in the back yards of residences may be a common way in the future to guard against power outages. The battery systems can provide 48 hours of electricity in cases of outages.

He also pointed out there are currently three major pipeline projects in the county.

During a work session that took place prior to the commissioners’ regular session, the topic of a county-owned property at 81 Jefferson St., Tiffin, was once again discussed.

Kerschner said the county wants to dispose of the structure at that address, one that is currently being used to house old county records. He said some of those records can be digitized, but others must be kept.

He pointed out even if a majority of the records were to be digitized, the county would still need some space to store the rest.

What to do with those remaining records has been the topic of discussion for some time. At a previous meeting, Thomas suggested leasing space at another building to store the records. That suggestion didn’t seem to generate any interest at the time, but on Tuesday, Kerschner said he was open to the idea.

“It’s costing us about $7,000 a year to maintain (the building at 81 Jefferson St.). We could lease about 4,000 to 5,000 square feet of space at about 50 cents per square foot.”

Stacy, who is to go to Bowing Green Thursday to see how Wood County handled their old records situation, said the county has made several repairs to the roof of the building since she’s been a county commissioner, noting a total replacement would likely be needed if the county kept the building.

She wondered if space in the county’s maintenance building could be used for record storage, moving some things currently in that building to another site away from downtown Tiffin. The records are best kept in the downtown area as that would be most convenient to those who need access to the records.

Construction of a simple metal structure to house the records was also deliberated.

Kerschner asked County Administrator Stacy Wilson to check into the availability of leased storage space in the area.

The commissioners were also informed a person who had been maintaining the county-owned P.M. Gillmor Park near Old Fort is unable to continue that task. Seneca County Park District owns all the other parks in the county.

Stacy suggested the commissioners contact Pleasant Township trustees to see if they could mow and maintain the approximate half-acre of land, and, if that did not work out, contact the Seneca County Park District to see if they could.

Kerschner said he agreed with Stacy’s recommendations in the order she gave them. If neither of those two alternatives pan out, the county should see if the Park District would be interested in having the land deeded to them.

He said the county may need to pay someone to mow the grass in the Old Fort park as it would not be feasible to pay county crews to load the equipment needed and travel to the village to mow the small park.

The commissioners were informed the Ohio Department of Transportation would not be able to attend a meeting Thursday, the main item on the agenda that day. Kerschner said the Thursday meeting would be canceled as a result.

A work session was scheduled for 9 a.m. next Tuesday, with a regular session to follow at 10 a.m. There will be no meeting or work session on May 18.

