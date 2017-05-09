Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• Oscar R. Garza Sr., 59, last listed address 223 E. Jones St., was arrested for domestic violence following a report of a physical altercation going on between a father and son on East Jones Street.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant reported a small container of change was taken from her vehicle on Rock Street.

• A North Countyline Street complainant reported someone stole her child’s prescription medicine.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Complainant reported a fight on Union Street. Officers located subjects who were arguing and advised them to settle down or they could be cited.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported a female was attempting to kick her door in and wanting to buy drugs. Subject fled prior to officer’s arrival.

• Dispatch received a 911 call from a female stating she wanted cops at a Taft Boulevard address before hanging up. Officer spoke to subjects who were arguing over $15; advised them of consequences if officers had to return.

Sunday:

• Caller reported her boyfriend tried to choke her near Liberty and North Union streets. Officer spoke to subjects who provided conflicting stories; female left for the evening.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported her mother’s boyfriend assaulted her. Officer spoke to subjects who had conflicting stories. Mother didn’t want her daughters at the residence so they went to their grandmother’s.

• Caller stated a female was yelling and screaming at a South Main Street location.

• Complainant came on station to report a vehicle ran a stop sign, causing him to lay his motorcycle down, which caused damage.

• Complainant reported she was walking with her baby and a friend on North Main Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting a BB gun at them.

• Caller reported someone in the area of Columbus and Seneca avenues was playing loud music. Officer was unable to hear and loud music being played in the area.

• Complainant reported he was shot be a BB gun from someone in a vehicle near Liberty and Perry streets. Officer noted it was related to the a previous call; an investigation is pending.

• Caller reported a subject was riding a side-by-side up and down the streets on Arbor Street and Ebersole Boulevard.

• A Columbus Avenue caller stated a vehicle pulled up in the area and the subjects were acting suspicious. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

• An East Lytle Street employee reported a female who was banned from the store was inside and possibly shoplifting again.

• A North Countyline Street employee stated a male became irate because he wouldn’t wait his turn. Subject left prior to officers arrival.

fire runs

Sunday:

• Squad was requested for a lift assist in the 700 block of Maple Street at 10 p.m.

Seneca County

arrests

Sunday:

• A male was arrested following a report of a female being hit by her husband at a South Township Road 37 location. Female was warned for disorderly conduct.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller reported a male was walking westbound on Township Road 112 near North Ohio 587. Deputy was unable to locate.

• Caller requested a deputy in reference to vehicle parked in a parking lot on North Perry Street in New Riegel that may have belonged to nearby tenants.

• Complainant requested a deputy to a North Cheryl Drive address as her ex-husband was there to get his belongings and he was attempting to cause problems. Subject gathered all but one of his items and was told to call if they believed there would be more problems when that item is picked up.

Sunday:

• A South U.S. 23 employee reported a drive off of $22.66 in gas. Deputy located subject who claimed she swiped her card but it must not have went through; returned to the station and paid.

• Deputy was out with an abandoned vehicle on North Ohio 635.

