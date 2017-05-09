Hydro hosting Halfway to Halloween

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

FREMONT — Halloween may be a few months away, but that’s not stopping the Haunted Hydro from celebrating the scariest night of the year a little early.

Friday and Saturday night, Fremont’s famed dark attraction park will host its first ever “Halfway to Halloween” celebration entitled “Foam & Flashlight Fright Nights.”

From 8 p.m. to midnight both nights, the Hydro will yet again transform Ballville Township’s century old hydroelectric plant into northwest Ohio’s premier haunt. This year marks the Haunted Hydro’s 28th season.

Those brave enough to participate will be placed into groups by “Crazy” Bob Turner himself and then navigate through the dark, eerie spaces as monsters lurk around every corner. Some of the costumed creepers will even have flashlights to guide guests through the darkest portions of the maze — if they’re feeling nice.

“Some rooms will be completely dark, some will be dimly lit, and some will have full light,” said Kaitlin Turner, park manager. “It messes with your senses a little bit.”

One of the final encounters inside the legendary haunt will see any guest fortunate enough to survive the darkness get completely engulfed in foam. Turner, who experience the foam-covered terror firsthand last weekend, said she cannot wait to see people’s reactions as they exit the haunt this weekend.

“I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I know where scares come from. This will be a completely different scare,” she said. “I’ll be honest, it scared me.”

Anyone too afraid to venture into the foam can escape through what Turner calls “the chicken route.” But beware, opting out of the Hydro’s foamy coup de grâce may prove to be much, much worse.

“If you go through the ‘chicken route,’ it may be scarier than the actual foam,” she said.

The Hydro will also open its Ghouls Gallery and gift shop this weekend, as well as an on-site concession stand. Additionally, a DJ will be spinning music both nights.

A fan favorite, guests will also be able to grab a sledgehammer and take out their work-week aggression on the Hydro’s resident junk car known as the “Haunted Hooptie.”

Throughout the Halloween season, Turner normally employs dozens of actors at the Hydro. This weekend, she said, the haunt is going to be packed.

“It won’t just be my actors, it’ll be actors from all over the place,” she said. “It’s going to be a good one.”

In addition to the Hydro’s normal roster of macabre monsters, Turner is bringing in talent from areas such as Cleveland, Columbus and Pittsburgh.

“Most of the actors only get to haunt in October. This gives them another time to come and haunt,” she added.

Within the last several years, once-popular Toledo-area haunts Terror Town and Dimensions of Darkness closed their doors, leaving many ambitious and talented actors stranded without a place to do what they love. Since then, the folks over at the Hydro have taken in many of the forgotten monsters and given them a new home.

“I think, for us, it’s nice because we’re able to connect on a personal level with people who worked at another haunt,” said Turner, daughter of Hydro owners Bob and Beth Turner. “It’s kind of a win-win for all of us because they’ll be able to bring in some of their knowledge for us and we can give them some of our knowledge.”

While this weekend marks the Hydro’s inaugural “Halfway to Halloween” celebration, this isn’t the first time the haunt has dished out scares during the offseason.

Following the success of last year’s Friday the 13th event, Turner and her creative team went back to the drawing board to offer up something innovative and fun for 2017.

“We wanted to do something different,” she said. “There’s a guy who does foam at a haunt down in Texas, so we got in contact with him. It’s such a huge success we wanted to try it, so we figured why not try it in the summertime and see how it goes.”

General admission tickets are $10 apiece and VIP passes can be purchased for $20. The Hydro is also offering timed tickets for $15, where guests can choose a specific time to go through the haunt.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thehauntedhydro.com and at the Hydro either day of the event. However, there’s no guarantee timed or VIP tickets will still be available, so people are urged to purchase their tickets in advance. There is no limit on general admission tickets.

The Haunted Hydro is located at 1333 Tiffin St. in Fremont. For more information, visit the “Haunted Hydro Halfway to Halloween!” event page on Facebook.

Comments

comments