Trumpeting talent

Fifth-grader Tony Hernandez-Hill plays the trumpet for attendees at the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School Student Leadership Showcase Saturday afternoon. The event included various activities and performances from students including a band concert, recorder performance, art show and leadership day. The student action teams, comprised of students in grades 3-6, displayed all they have achieved throughout the year with a trifold presentation and demonstrations as well as answering questions from those in attendance.

