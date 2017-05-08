Phony $100 bills passed in Fostoria

Two counterfeit $100 bills were reported being passed in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street Sunday morning.

Police received a call at 9:21 a.m. from a male who said the bills were given to him by someone who had owed him money. The two bills had Chinese writing on them, the complainant said.

The person allegedly tried to pass the phony bills at a nearby business, but he was unsuccessful in that attempt.

An officer asked the complainant to try to get the name of the person passing the bills and to complete a statement on the incident.

Comments

comments