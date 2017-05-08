Mennel garners quality awards

The Mennel Milling Company of Fostoria has been honored with the Khalil N. Mansour Best Overall Flour Analysis Award.

In addition, the Fostoria company also garnered three outstanding Analytical Accuracy Awards by the American Association of Cereal Chemists (AACC) International — Cincinnati Division on May 2 at the Wheat Quality Council Annual Meeting at Purdue University.

In addition to receiving the prestigious best overall analysis award, Mennel’s Quality Assurance Lab achieved outstanding accuracy and precision recognition after submitting three check sample results in 2016 — Analysis of Soft Wheat Flour, Analysis of Amylograph Peak Viscosity and Analysis of Farinograph.

Shuping Yan and Donovan Birkmire accepted the AACC International Analytical Accuracy Awards for their commitment to the profession and industry standards.

The AACC International’s Khalil N. Mansour Best Overall Flour Analysis Award was established after “Kal’s” passing 24 years ago. He retired in 1994 as vice president of Quality Control for The Mennel Milling Company.

During his tenure, he led and modernized the laboratory at Mennel’s Roanoke Mill before returning to head the Fostoria Quality Lab. He was well-recognized in the industry for his expertise as well as for collecting, presenting and distributing new crop wheat survey data and chairing the AACC Cookie Referee Program for 16 years as well.

