Mennel garners quality awards

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

The Mennel Milling Company of Fostoria has been honored with the Khalil N. Mansour Best Overall Flour Analysis Award.
In addition, the Fostoria company also garnered three outstanding Analytical Accuracy Awards by the American Association of Cereal Chemists (AACC) International — Cincinnati Division on May 2 at the Wheat Quality Council Annual Meeting at Purdue University.
In addition to receiving the prestigious best overall analysis award, Mennel’s Quality Assurance Lab achieved outstanding accuracy and precision recognition after submitting three check sample results in 2016 — Analysis of Soft Wheat Flour, Analysis of Amylograph Peak Viscosity and Analysis of Farinograph.
Shuping Yan and Donovan Birkmire accepted the AACC International Analytical Accuracy Awards for their commitment to the profession and industry standards.
The AACC International’s Khalil N. Mansour Best Overall Flour Analysis Award was established after “Kal’s” passing 24 years ago. He retired in 1994 as vice president of Quality Control for The Mennel Milling Company.
During his tenure, he led and modernized the laboratory at Mennel’s Roanoke Mill before returning to head the Fostoria Quality Lab. He was well-recognized in the industry for his expertise as well as for collecting, presenting and distributing new crop wheat survey data and chairing the AACC Cookie Referee Program for 16 years as well.
To learn more about Mennel, visit www.mennel.com.
To learn more about AACC International, visit www.aaccnet.org.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Sunday's Scores

Posted On07 May 2017

Feldman Throws 4-hitter, Reds Top Cueto, Giants 4-0 To Sweep

Posted On07 May 2017

LeBron James Scores 35 Points, Cavaliers Sweep Raptors

Posted On07 May 2017

Clevinger, 4 Indians Relievers Combine To One-hit Royals

Posted On07 May 2017

Man Arrested After Ohio Sheriff's Deputy Choked Unconscious

Posted On07 May 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Sunday’s District Result Division I BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT Lima Senior 8, Mansfield Senior 6 Monday’s District Games
Posted On 07 May 2017
Off

Prep baseball: Mohawk defeats Arcadia 7-2

SYCAMORE — Mohawk scored three times in the bottom of the first inning, led 7-0 after three and never looked back in posting a 7-2 win over
Posted On 07 May 2017
Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Saturday’s District Games Division I BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT (17) Mansfield Senior at (16) Lima Senior, 3 Monday’s
Posted On 05 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company