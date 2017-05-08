Farmers Market shopping

Arneshiah Mitsch, left, and her husband Matthew Holzwart shop for vegetables to plant in their backyard garden from Shirley’s Nano-Greenhouse, one of the vendors at Saturday’s Farmers Market. Despite forecasts of rain, sunny skies prevailed for the Fostoria Garden Club’s first Farmers Market of the season at the grassy lot at the corner of Main And Tiffin streets. The theme for the market was ‘Celebrate Moms’ and included a variety of gift ideas for Mother’s Day, which will be Sunday.

