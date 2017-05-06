Students to showcase achievements

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Community members will have the opportunity to witness leadership in action today as Fostoria students showcase their accomplishments from the year.

Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School will host a Leadership Showcase from 1-4 p.m. today at the school, 1202 H.L. Ford Drive. The event will include various activities and performances from students such as a band concert, recorder performance, art show and leadership day.

All students in grades 3-6 are part of a student action team within the school. Action teams include a variety of topics from school improvement and self-achievement to hobbies and education. Students generate ideas for activities or materials the students feel the building and student body would benefit from.

During today’s event, the teams will display all they have achieved throughout the year with a trifold presentation and demonstrations as well as answering questions from those in attendance.

Officials hosted a traditional Leadership Day last year but hoped to help people learn more and get a better picture of all of the things students are doing with a bigger showcase, incorporating concerts and an art show.

“We wanted to make it a celebration of everything they’ve done throughout the year,” Tera Matz, FIES principal, said. “We hope to give the community some exposure to all of the different things we have going on in the building.”

FIES has 27 student action teams, including Helping Hands: Community Service Team, Awareness Team, Origami Club, Celebration Team, Assembly Team, Fitness Crew, Game Club, Garden Club, Green Team (recycling), Harmonizing Redmen, Knitting, Movie Critics, Outdoor Beautification, Photo Paparazzi, Redmen Racers, School Newspaper, Genius Club, Student Achievement, Hospitality Team, Book Critics, Math Club, First Tee (golf), Lego, Relaxation/Yoga/Meditation Team, Chess Club, Let’s Get Craftin’ and Safety Patrol.

Each team will have their own demonstrations or activities for community members to watch or participate in, such as a yoga pose from the Relaxation Team, a photo booth from the Photo Paparazzi, a small putt-putt set up from First Tee and samples of what the Let’s Get Craftin’ students have created.

Other examples of students’ work will be showcased in an art show in the auxiliary gym. Matz said each student has at least one piece of art on display during the show, which will be open throughout the entire showcase.

The trifolds and artwork will also be displayed during a leadership conference later this month at the school. As part of the Leader in Me initiative, educators from all over Ohio will attend a two-day conference in Tiffin in mid-May. After guest speakers present, teachers will be separated into groups and around 50 will take a bus ride to FIES to tour the building.

Matz said she hopes the displays will demonstrate the hard work Fostoria students are completing to other district officials while giving them ideas for their own classrooms.

“We want to show off our kids a little bit and give them props for what they’ve accomplished,” she said.

Those in attendance today will also have the opportunity to tour one of the classrooms, which will have kids inside prepared to show their data notebooks. The notebooks are full of data and goal-setting information for each student throughout the year.

Matz said each student has their own notebook, which is full of data and goal-setting information from the year. Students set their own goals, called WIGS (wildly important goals), and track their progress, scores on assessments, attendance, behavior and any personal goals they set.

Students will walk loved ones and community members through a tour of the notebooks as well as the classroom.

A book fair will also take place throughout the day in the school library. Matz said a buy one, get one free deal will be offered to promote summer reading as the school year comes to an end.

In addition, a concert from the gig band will take place from 1:40-2 p.m. in the band room during the FIES Leadership Showcase. The group consists of students within both the sixth- and fifth-grade bands who have been voluntarily practicing some extra pieces before school.

A fourth-grade recorder performance is scheduled from 2:30-3 p.m. in the main gym.

Slushies will be offered from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monies garnered from the icy treats will be used to help pay for materials needed for the action teams.

The FIES Leadership Showcase is free and open to family members of students as well as members of the general public.

“This is an event the community can attend to get into the schools,” Matz said. “A lot of people haven’t even been in the building to see the physical changes. This will give them a chance to see the classroom, talk to kids about what they’re doing, learn about the different groups kids are leading and hear the progress they’ve made musically and artistically. We want to get people into the building to see all of the good things that are going on.”

Comments

comments