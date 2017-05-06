Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of an accident at North Main Street and Myers Avenue at 4:22 p.m. where one of the vehicles left the scene.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Complainant reported he witnessed someone attempting to break into a vehicle on West Fremont Street. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle or the subject.

• Officer brought a juvenile on station from an area school for an investigation into an inappropriate social media post. Charges are pending.

• Complainant advised a tree fell on West Center Street and a wire was down. Officer noted it was a cable wire; company was contacted.

• Subject came on station to report a male subject was riding a three-wheeled bike and causing a disturbance, yelling and screaming at a driver on Perry Street.

• Tiffin Police Department requested an officer make contact with a Bulger Avenue resident. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Union Street.

• Dispatch received a 911 call from a subject requesting an officer to a West High Street location. Officer spoke to subject who wanted to get her stuff; advised her if she returned to the premises she could be charges with criminal trespass.

Thursday:

• Dispatch received a 911 call with no answer but a female subject could be heard screaming. Officer responded to a North Countyline Street address and spoke to the caller who had been yelling at another subject that left prior to officer’s arrival.

• Subject called 911 but then said “nevermind” and disconnected. Officer spoke to subject at a North Main Street location who advised it was a verbal disagreement and he would call back if any further problems.

fire runs

Friday:

• Squad was dispatched at 5:03 a.m. for a female subject who fell and was bleeding from her head in the 1000 block of Cherry Street.

• At 8:52 a.m., EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a male subject with a high fever and a swollen face.

• EMS responded to the intersection of County Road 3 and Township Road 36 for a juvenile having a seizure at 3:09 p.m.

Thursday:

• EMS was requested to the 300 block of West Tiffin Street following a report of a disturbance at 7:55 p.m. The subject was reportedly being combative and was highly intoxicated.

Seneca County

citations

Friday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South U.S. 23.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A North Ohio 587 complainant requested to speak with a deputy in reference to a verbal confrontation that took place Tuesday at an area school with her husband’s ex-wife.

Comments

comments