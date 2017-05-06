MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police continue investigation into loaded magazine found at FJSHS

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

By BRIAN BOHNERT
SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Police are continuing their investigation into the case of a fully loaded gun magazine found Thursday afternoon inside Fostoria Junior/Senior High School.
Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang sent a voice message to parents Thursday night informing them a magazine containing .22-caliber bullets was discovered inside FJSHS at the end of the school day.
Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said a student found the loaded clip and immediately turned it over to administrators, who then called the police.
Officers did a thorough sweep of the FJSHS campus both Thursday evening and early Friday morning, and did not locate a gun or anything else suspicious.
Loreno said the school had not received any threats on or before the day the item was found, and there was nothing leading up to the discovery that could have served as a catalyst for a potentially violent incident.
“We certainly don’t want to drive people into panic mode — we just want to give people the information and tell them what we found,” Loreno said. “But in the same token, we don’t want to minimize it or blow it off. We take it very seriously.”
The school had an increased police presence throughout the day Friday in order to give the students, faculty and staff and extra sense of comfort and security.
“We want people to feel secure in that school but we don’t want to institutionalize the school like it’s a prison on lock down,” said the chief.
Since the investigation is ongoing, Loreno said he could not disclose where the magazine containing the bullets was found. He could also neither confirm nor deny if his officers know who the bullets belonged to.
“It’s only been a day since the investigation started, but we’re certainly evaluating all of the leads we get,” he said.
With no gun found on site and no recent history of threats made against anyone in the district, Loreno said his officers are taking a “basic approach” and hoping the bullets were not brought into the school by someone with violent intentions.
“This leads us to believe that, more than likely, it fell out of someone’s pocket or someone forgot they had it,” he said. “It’s still serious, don’t get me wrong. We have to take it seriously.”
Earlier in the day Thursday, a Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School student was caught outside the building with a small knife. One of the district’s school resource officers is currently investigating that incident.
Loreno said the two occurrences were unrelated and merely a coincidence.
“That student didn’t even get into the building,” he said. “And there was no threat with that, as well.”
So far, no charges have been filed in either case.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Arena Football League

Posted On06 May 2017

Sore Ankle Keeps Raptors G Lowry Out Of Starting Lineup

Posted On05 May 2017

Pastor, Wife Get Prison Sentences After Foster Child's Death

Posted On05 May 2017

Raiders' Conley Maintains Innocence In Rape Accusation

Posted On05 May 2017

Pastor, Wife Get Prison Sentences In Foster Son's Death

Posted On05 May 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Saturday’s District Games Division I BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT (17) Mansfield Senior at (16) Lima Senior, 3 Monday’s
Posted On 05 May 2017
Off

Prep softball: Area statistics

Prep Softball Area Batting Leaders G AB R H Avg. Jocelyn Peters, Arcadia 14 48 8 26 .542 Emily Peters, New Riegel 19 66 22 33 .500 Kyhra Baeder,
Posted On 05 May 2017
Off

Prep baseball: Area statistics

Prep Baseball Area Batting Leaders G AB R H Avg. Kyle Reinbolt, H-L 21 70 19 34 .486 Michael Kirian, New Riegel 19 56 19 27 .482 Jaret Nelson,
Posted On 05 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company