Police continue investigation into loaded magazine found at FJSHS

Police are continuing their investigation into the case of a fully loaded gun magazine found Thursday afternoon inside Fostoria Junior/Senior High School.

Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang sent a voice message to parents Thursday night informing them a magazine containing .22-caliber bullets was discovered inside FJSHS at the end of the school day.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said a student found the loaded clip and immediately turned it over to administrators, who then called the police.

Officers did a thorough sweep of the FJSHS campus both Thursday evening and early Friday morning, and did not locate a gun or anything else suspicious.

Loreno said the school had not received any threats on or before the day the item was found, and there was nothing leading up to the discovery that could have served as a catalyst for a potentially violent incident.

“We certainly don’t want to drive people into panic mode — we just want to give people the information and tell them what we found,” Loreno said. “But in the same token, we don’t want to minimize it or blow it off. We take it very seriously.”

The school had an increased police presence throughout the day Friday in order to give the students, faculty and staff and extra sense of comfort and security.

“We want people to feel secure in that school but we don’t want to institutionalize the school like it’s a prison on lock down,” said the chief.

Since the investigation is ongoing, Loreno said he could not disclose where the magazine containing the bullets was found. He could also neither confirm nor deny if his officers know who the bullets belonged to.

“It’s only been a day since the investigation started, but we’re certainly evaluating all of the leads we get,” he said.

With no gun found on site and no recent history of threats made against anyone in the district, Loreno said his officers are taking a “basic approach” and hoping the bullets were not brought into the school by someone with violent intentions.

“This leads us to believe that, more than likely, it fell out of someone’s pocket or someone forgot they had it,” he said. “It’s still serious, don’t get me wrong. We have to take it seriously.”

Earlier in the day Thursday, a Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School student was caught outside the building with a small knife. One of the district’s school resource officers is currently investigating that incident.

Loreno said the two occurrences were unrelated and merely a coincidence.

“That student didn’t even get into the building,” he said. “And there was no threat with that, as well.”

So far, no charges have been filed in either case.

