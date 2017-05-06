Motorists reminded to share the road, stay alert

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Ed Schetter knows the dangers of distracted driving all too well.

The first time he was hit riding his motorcycle, his injuries were so severe they required a steel plate and 10 screws into one of his arms.

While he was fortunate enough to escape the second collision three years ago with just a bruise, he’s still shocked the driver of the other vehicle didn’t see him roaring down the road on his tomato orange Harley Davidson.

“Luckily I walked away from it, but I had $7,000 worth of damage and a bent frame on my bike,” Schetter said. “That’s how hard I got hit.”

With warmer temperatures inspiring motorcycle enthusiasts everywhere to get their bikes out of hibernation, Schetter and his fellow riders are out in full force reminding people to be more aware of who they’re going to be sharing the road with.

“We are a legal, licensed and insured mode of transportation. Take the time to look for us. Give us our part of the road,” said Schetter, executive director of A.B.A.T.E. of Ohio, Inc. “When somebody bumps into somebody else in a car, they’ve got bumpers, doors and all kinds of extra equipment to help them. We are more vulnerable.”

Schetter and a few of his fellow bikers were in town Friday to join Fostoria in declaring May National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The group accepted a pair of proclamations backed by local and regional officials, which will be taken to the Statehouse today alongside decrees from surrounding municipalities such as Tiffin, Findlay, Upper Sandusky and Risingsun.

“If we can keep a few people from getting injured and if we can keep a few people from getting killed, then it’s worth it,” Schetter said. “We deserve our portion of the road.”

Seneca County Commissioner Shayne Thomas, who presented a proclamation Friday on behalf of the county, said it’s important for people to be more cognizant of bikers and to remember they have the same rights to the road as people in cars and trucks.

“Until people brought this issue to the forefront a number of years ago, people just didn’t think about looking and that motorcycles might be present in the roadway,” Thomas said. “We need to be more aware.”

“If you’re out there and there’s nothing between you and the asphalt but a leather jacket, you’re exposed,” he added.

Thomas’ support for motorcycle enthusiasts extends far beyond his professional role as county commissioner. Following the loss of his 9-year-old daughter Christi to cancer in September of 2006, Thomas and his family began hosting motorcycle runs in her memory.

On the day of her funeral, Christi was even given a motorcycle escort to the Seneca Memory Gardens cemetery in Tiffin.

“We’ve had a long connection with the motorcycle community,” Thomas said. “They’ve been pretty supportive.”

Statewide, motorcycle-related fatalities have been on the rise since 2013, something Schetter attributes to more distracted drivers on Ohio roadways.

“It’s as bad as alcohol or a drug right now,” he said. “These smart phones — they’re no longer just phones, they’re mini computers.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recorded 200 motorcycle-related fatalities in 2016, an increase of nearly 40 from the 163 deaths in 2015 and a jump of roughly 70 from 2013.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were only three motorcyclist fatalities in Seneca County between 2011 and 2015. During the same time period, Hancock County had eight deaths and Wood County had 11.

An avid motorcycle rider since 2007, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said riders should be extra cautious and never assume someone in a car is paying attention.

“You see a lot of riders injured or worse as a result of people not paying attention on the road,” Loreno said. “You certainly always have to be observant, you have to be a very defensive driver — always scanning ahead and to your sides to ensure traffic is seeing you.”

Both on his bike and in his police cruiser, Loreno said he’s seen drivers distracted by everything from Facebook posts and videos on their cellphones to excessively loud music and even shaving.

“There are a whole host of things people are doing other than driving,” he said.

Loreno said the spike in motorcycle-related deaths can also be linked to just having more bikers on the road.

“There are a lot more people riding where that is simply their mode of transportation,” he said. “It’s cost effective, they can get to where they need to be, and they can save money on gas and insurance. There are a lot more bikes on the road.”

Just as it’s important to make sure those behind the wheel are more aware of motorcyclists, Schetter said A.B.A.T.E. is also working to educate fellow bikers. The nonprofit offers programs designed to remind motorcyclists to be more aware and to not ride impaired.

“It’s not just the person in the car who has to look out for us, it’s us who have to look out for us and protect us, too,” he said.

A.B.A.T.E. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to “preserving the rights, improving the image, and promoting safe operating practices of Ohio motorcyclists,” according to the group’s website. It has thousands of members throughout the state.

For more information on A.B.A.T.E. of Ohio, Inc., visit http://www.abate.com/.

