VFW reschedules Poppy Day for May 12

Fostoria’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 421 has rescheduled its observance of Poppy Day for May 12, but the local American Legion’s will proceed as scheduled today.

The VFW announced Thursday its celebration of Poppy Day, originally scheduled for today, will move to next Friday. The American Legion Post 69 Auxiliary, however, will host its own Poppy day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today on the east side of North Countyline Street.

A representative of the American Legion said Thursday they would be handing out poppies on the east side of town at places such as the United States Post Office, Superior Credit Union, Ace Hardware, Wendy’s and Dairy Queen.

There is no set donation amount to receive the poppies as any donation is appreciated and accepted.

The poppy flower, also known as the remembrance poppy, adorned the battlefields of Flanders Field in France during World War I and was looked upon by those serving as a living symbol of their fallen comrades’ sacrifices, which is reflected in Lt. Col. John McCrae’s wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” After the war, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion Family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war.

Distribution of the poppies became a legion national program in 1924. Last year, American Legion Auxiliary’s all over the nation raised nearly $4 million through the distribution of the symbolic red poppies.

