Public Record

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
arrests
Thursday:
• A 14-year-old boy was arrested after being reported missing from a Taft Boulevard location.
citations
Thursday:
• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a traffic accident at a North Countyline Street location.
thefts
Thursday:
• Employee of a South Union Street business came on station with a copy of a bad check written for $6,520. Officer advised it was under investigation.
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• Caller reported finding a CSX portable radio in the parking lot of an East Lytle Street business. Officer advised it was turned over to employees.
Wednesday:
• A North Union Street caller reported a residence in the area had been emptied by a mortgage company and all the property had been placed in the driveway.
• Caller advised of an incident with her teenage son who left from counseling and wasn’t supposed to.
• A 42nd Street caller advised her husband was stuck on the roof and needs assistance from firefighters to get safely down.
• A Stoner Road caller reported she hasn’t seen any movement from her neighbor’s house in a while and noticed the back door was wide open. Officer advised the back door was open upon arrival; the residence was cleared and nobody was inside the residence.
• A West Lytle Street caller reported a subject was highly intoxicated and banging on their door, and they didn’t want him there. Officer advised the subject if he returns he would be arrested for criminal trespassing.
fire runs
Thursday:
• EMS requested to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:19 p.m. for an elderly male whose blood pressure is dropping fast.
Wednesday:
• EMS and coroner responded to a report of a deceased subject found in the 700 block of Walnut Street at 2:17 p.m.
• EMS responded to the 400 block of North Main Street at 8:10 p.m. after a caller reported he was “jumped” by two people and was injured.
Seneca County
citations
Wednesday:
• Deputy issued a citation for speeding following a traffic stop at the intersection of West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

ECHL Playoff Glance

Posted On05 May 2017

Body Of Man Missing Since Canoe Capsized Found In Ohio Lake

Posted On05 May 2017

BYU Upsets 2nd-seeded Long Beach State In Volleyball Semis

Posted On04 May 2017

Run For The Roses, Cincinnati Style: Hamilton Vs Ross In 40?

Posted On04 May 2017

Former Acting Chief Of Staff At Cincinnati VA Indicted

Posted On04 May 2017

Local Sports

Off

College softball: UF’s Arnold breaks out

By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER FINDLAY — Madison Arnold is having a softball season better than she could’ve ever imagined. On the
Posted On 04 May 2017

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Saturday’s District Games Division I BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT (17) Mansfield Senior at (16) Lima Senior, 3 Monday’s
Posted On 04 May 2017
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB New York 17 9 .654 — Baltimore 16 10 .615 1 Boston 15 12 .556 2½ Tampa Bay
Posted On 04 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company