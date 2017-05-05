Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• A 14-year-old boy was arrested after being reported missing from a Taft Boulevard location.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a traffic accident at a North Countyline Street location.

thefts

Thursday:

• Employee of a South Union Street business came on station with a copy of a bad check written for $6,520. Officer advised it was under investigation.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller reported finding a CSX portable radio in the parking lot of an East Lytle Street business. Officer advised it was turned over to employees.

Wednesday:

• A North Union Street caller reported a residence in the area had been emptied by a mortgage company and all the property had been placed in the driveway.

• Caller advised of an incident with her teenage son who left from counseling and wasn’t supposed to.

• A 42nd Street caller advised her husband was stuck on the roof and needs assistance from firefighters to get safely down.

• A Stoner Road caller reported she hasn’t seen any movement from her neighbor’s house in a while and noticed the back door was wide open. Officer advised the back door was open upon arrival; the residence was cleared and nobody was inside the residence.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported a subject was highly intoxicated and banging on their door, and they didn’t want him there. Officer advised the subject if he returns he would be arrested for criminal trespassing.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS requested to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:19 p.m. for an elderly male whose blood pressure is dropping fast.

Wednesday:

• EMS and coroner responded to a report of a deceased subject found in the 700 block of Walnut Street at 2:17 p.m.

• EMS responded to the 400 block of North Main Street at 8:10 p.m. after a caller reported he was “jumped” by two people and was injured.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speeding following a traffic stop at the intersection of West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587.

Comments

comments