Fostorian presented with achievement award

Gary L. Strausbaugh, CTP, vice president of transportation at The Mennel Milling Company, was presented with the Dan Smith Life Achievement Award on May 1 at the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Conference in Cincinnati.

According to a news release, this award honors an individual who has made significant leadership contributions to the NPTC in helping advance the goals and objectives of the council and whose personal traits of honor, integrity, tenacity and devotion to duty in making these contributions serve as an exemplary model for future NPTC-member private fleet professionals.

A rural Fostoria resident, Strausbaugh has more than 41 years of experience in the industry and more than 23 at Mennel overseeing both truck and rail transportation along with the truck repair and warehousing divisions. He is active with the NPTC Board of Directors currently serving as the secretary and locally holds the position of treasurer of the Fostoria Kiwanis Club.

