Fostoria Senior Center keeps those 60+ on the go

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Aging doesn’t have to be all about stiff joints, nursing homes and dormancy.

In fact, the Seneca County Commission on Aging promotes the opposite: mobility, activity and independence in area senior citizens.

The private nonprofit organization has a goal of providing Seneca County residents ages 60 years and older with the opportunity to remain in their own homes and be active members of the community.

“We’ve found over the years that inactivity leads to isolation and isolation leads to institutionalization,” Bryan Glover, director, said. “We have to keep ourselves active and keep our minds and body moving.”

In an effort to keep area seniors energetic, the commission offers various activities and events at the Fostoria Senior Center, 601 Findlay St., as well as transportation to and from the center.

Glover said officials have been working with Independence House and Birchaven to host games such as euchre tournaments and working with different clubs in town for other activities. The center also hosts educational events, bringing speakers in to talk about various topics like Medicaid and Medicare.

In addition, the senior center offers free lunch every Monday through Friday for area residents ages 60 and older. Registration is requested so the appropriate amount of food is provided. Glover said seniors are welcome to bring family members or friends at a small cost to those who are younger than 60.

There is no membership, dues or requirements to attend or participate in activities, events or lunches for those ages 60 and older.

In an effort to make these activities and events more accessible to area seniors, the commission moved the Fostoria Senior Center, also known as Norfolk Place, to the new location on Findlay Street as of September 2016.

“If you picture what a senior center looks like, this is completely different,” Glover said, explaining it has a roadhouse diner kind of theme.

Formerly located at the intersection of West North and North Main streets, the center “didn’t lend itself well to senior services,” according to Glover. The three-story building was laid out vertically whereas the Findlay Street facility offers a horizontal floorplan, creating convenience and removing the need for stairs or elevators.

“We serve more in Fostoria now than we do in Tiffin,” Glover said. “We’ve had a really great response (in Fostoria) since the move.”

The downtown location was sold to the Fostoria Area Historical Society, according to Glover, and is being used for various historical projects and events.

In addition to convenience, the 3,200-square-foot Findlay Street structure provides a welcoming atmosphere and allows for more opportunities of collaboration, such as with area nursing homes.

Before moving in to the new address, renovations of taking out some walls, painting, installing a new floor — with help from Roppe Corp. — and revamping the signage out front and landscaping had to take place.

Decorations similar to what one may see at a roadside diner, including old signs, were set up as the final touches before a soft grand opening was hosted in September.

“It’s a different concept for seniors,” Glover said. “When you picture senior centers, you see a place where everyone is sitting around crocheting where the walls are all white. But this isn’t like that. It’s a place you would want to go to hang out and socialize, not a place you need to go.

“It’s a really cool scene. You don’t feel like you’re going to hear about Medicaid. You’re going to hang out with friends. And being social is key to being active and remaining independent.”

The commission offers transportation for those who cannot drive themselves to events. In addition, transportation is offered — by appointment — to and from medical visits, the grocery store, meetings and the beauty parlor as well as residences within Seneca County or Fostoria.

Rides to out-of-the-county medical appointments are also available as long as the patient calls and schedules with the commission well in advance.

Glover said every morning for four years the commission transported a man to see his wife at a nursing home and would come back in the late afternoon to take him back home.

“He loved her and wanted to spend every day with her,” he said. “Those are the things we really like to do. We want to help people get to where they really want and really need to be.”

As a whole, the Seneca County Commission on aging also offers nutrition services, such as Meals on Wheels and Homestyle Selections.

The Meals on Wheels Program delivers hot meals to area seniors Monday through Friday while Homestyle Selections allows residents to select from a variety of menu choices to be made fresh and delivered frozen to residents in Seneca County and 14 surrounding counties at minimal costs.

The commission on aging also offers a Chore Program, which offers assistance with interior and exterior home maintenance, minor repairs and tasks that seniors may not otherwise be able to perform on their own due to physical or financial limitations. Small jobs are completed on a donation basis while larger repairs require funding sources at little or no cost to the senior.

In addition, the commission has an information and referral service to help steer seniors in the right direction.

“The hardest part about getting into (a senior) center is just that, getting into the center,” Glover said. “People are worried because they don’t know anybody or because they don’t feel it’s for them so they don’t go.”

He said his wife’s grandfather was one of the people who didn’t want to “go in there with all of those ‘old people.'”

“We got him in there and then every day for the last five years of his life, he went,” Glover said. “If the van wasn’t there to pick him up on time, he called because he was worried he was going to miss it. He really enjoyed it and he got into a good routine. It kept him active and kept him moving.”

For more information, to see upcoming events and activities, to learn about services or for a lunch menu, visit seneca-coa.org, call the Fostoria location at 419-435-0436 or the Tiffin location at 419-447-5792.

The Fostoria location is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Everyone is welcome to give us a call or stop by and we’re happy to answer any questions,” Glover said. “There’s never a dumb question. If we don’t know the answer, we will find it. We want to help people. That’s what we’re here for.”

Comments

comments