Fostoria homeless initiative on list for possible grant funding

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

A homeless prevention initiative suggested by Fostoria and Seneca County officials is among the highest-ranked projects for possible funding.

During a presentation Thursday to Seneca County commissioners, Seneca Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Charlene Watkins explained efforts to garner funding through a Community Development Block Grant.

“This is a partnership between First Call for Help and the United Way (organizations),” Watkins said of the potential project.

A list of the highest ranked priorities resulted from an April CDBG meeting conducted in Tiffin.

Other area projects that made the list include updates for Meadowbrook Park in Hopewell Township, improvements for the New Riegel Sewer District, and a sidewalk replacement project in New Riegel.

Watkins said she has not been informed of the amount of money the grant may include for the county, but said income surveys are still needed for several areas of the county.

Those income surveys are important for the grant as projects in low to moderate income areas are a key factor.

A second hearing on the grant will be conducted after the allocation amounts are announced, Watkins said.

In other discussions, Commissioner Mike Kerschner expressed caution concerning how a walking and bicycling path just outside of Tiffin may affect other grants sought for different transportation projects.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas showed various route proposals, all of which included a path through a county-owned farm south of the intersection of US 224 and Ohio 100.

“We were told another grant (used to buy ambulances) would not affect the Safety Grant, but it did. We thought we would get $500,000 for the Safety Grant, but we ended up getting only $163,000 because we got $337,000 for the ambulances,” Kerschner said.

Kerschner said a route connecting Interstate 75 with Fostoria and Tiffin is more of a priority than a walking and bicycling path, and he didn’t want to find out after the fact the county would not be eligible for funds or as much funding for the connecting route because it got funds for the path.

The board of commissioners president took the line of thought one step further by saying he did not want the path funding to affect the prioritization of an Interstate 75 connecting route.

“If the state looks at (the connecting route project) and says they already gave the county money (for the path) … we’ve been there before.”

David Zak, president and CEO of Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corp., said he would do everything possible to see no such scenario occurs.

Also during the work session, an advisory committee for a $50,000 grant from Ohio Historical Connections was discussed.

On Tuesday, commissioners announced several Fostoria projects would be included in the grant application, and the advisory committee from five historical agencies would include a representative of the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society.

While those Fostoria projects were part of a group of six that would be funded 100 percent if the grant is approved, other projects would be eligible for matching funds from the remaining $23,000 in grant money.

The commissioners will make final decisions on the remaining projects, and they are seeking advice from the advisory committee on the issue.

Kerschner said Thursday the number of advisory committee members may be expanded to include other historical agencies, noting it is better to be more inclusive.

Others to serve on the committee are to be representatives from Tiffin Glass Museum, Seneca County Museum Alliance, and Seneca Regional Planning Commission.

