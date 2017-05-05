Commissioners balk at additional license plate fee

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

During a work session Thursday morning, two of three Seneca County commissioners voiced their opposition to adding a motor vehicle license plate fee of $5.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas noted a new authorization included in recent state transportation legislation would allow the county to pass a resolution that would institute the additional $5 motor vehicle license plate fee.

If the measure was supported by a majority of commissioners, it would bring in about $300,000 annually the county could spend on transportation expenses, such as road improvements and bridge work.

Thomas said he would like to discuss the idea, but Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, made it clear he was not in favor of it.

“It would have to be an extreme (circumstance) for us to raise any tax now,” Kerschner said. “The county is in a good fiscal place right now.”

Commissioner Holly Stacy echoed Kerschner’s stand on the issue.

“It’s a new avenue that is available to us, but it’s not equal across the board for all residents of the county,” Stacy said, referring to some townships already levying additional license plate fees while some do not. “The townships are not asking us for additional money (for road projects), so I’m not in favor of it now. Four years ago, it might have been a different story.”

Thomas said he felt the issue still deserved more discussion.

“You can discuss it all you want, but I’m not in favor of it,” Kerschner countered, adding if two commissioners are opposed to the idea, it would be fruitless to further discuss it.

A discussion was also conducted regarding a vacant county-owned building at 81 Jefferson St., Tiffin. The building is being used only to store old county records.

While it is the consensus of the commissioners to sell the structure, a timeline for the sale remains up in the air. Some have wanted the sale to occur by September, but standing in the way of such a move is what is to be done with the records, including 277 boxes of them that can be destroyed.

Seneca County Opportunity Center personnel can shred some of the documents, but the project may take longer than the end of August, it was noted.

The topic is likely to be discussed again at the next commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Times and dates of future meetings and work sessions were also discussed. After the dust settled from that discussion, it was decided to start Tuesday’s meeting at 9 a.m. with a regular session Thursday at 10 a.m.

On May 16, the commissioners will have a work session at 9 a.m., followed by a regular session at 10 a.m. It was decided there will be no work session on May 18 unless one is necessary.

Comments

comments