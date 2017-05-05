Commissioners balk at additional license plate fee

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

By RON CRAIG
STAFF WRITER

During a work session Thursday morning, two of three Seneca County commissioners voiced their opposition to adding a motor vehicle license plate fee of $5.
Commissioner Shayne Thomas noted a new authorization included in recent state transportation legislation would allow the county to pass a resolution that would institute the additional $5 motor vehicle license plate fee.
If the measure was supported by a majority of commissioners, it would bring in about $300,000 annually the county could spend on transportation expenses, such as road improvements and bridge work.
Thomas said he would like to discuss the idea, but Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, made it clear he was not in favor of it.
“It would have to be an extreme (circumstance) for us to raise any tax now,” Kerschner said. “The county is in a good fiscal place right now.”
Commissioner Holly Stacy echoed Kerschner’s stand on the issue.
“It’s a new avenue that is available to us, but it’s not equal across the board for all residents of the county,” Stacy said, referring to some townships already levying additional license plate fees while some do not. “The townships are not asking us for additional money (for road projects), so I’m not in favor of it now. Four years ago, it might have been a different story.”
Thomas said he felt the issue still deserved more discussion.
“You can discuss it all you want, but I’m not in favor of it,” Kerschner countered, adding if two commissioners are opposed to the idea, it would be fruitless to further discuss it.
A discussion was also conducted regarding a vacant county-owned building at 81 Jefferson St., Tiffin. The building is being used only to store old county records.
While it is the consensus of the commissioners to sell the structure, a timeline for the sale remains up in the air. Some have wanted the sale to occur by September, but standing in the way of such a move is what is to be done with the records, including 277 boxes of them that can be destroyed.
Seneca County Opportunity Center personnel can shred some of the documents, but the project may take longer than the end of August, it was noted.
The topic is likely to be discussed again at the next commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Times and dates of future meetings and work sessions were also discussed. After the dust settled from that discussion, it was decided to start Tuesday’s meeting at 9 a.m. with a regular session Thursday at 10 a.m.
On May 16, the commissioners will have a work session at 9 a.m., followed by a regular session at 10 a.m. It was decided there will be no work session on May 18 unless one is necessary.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

ECHL Playoff Glance

Posted On05 May 2017

Body Of Man Missing Since Canoe Capsized Found In Ohio Lake

Posted On05 May 2017

BYU Upsets 2nd-seeded Long Beach State In Volleyball Semis

Posted On04 May 2017

Run For The Roses, Cincinnati Style: Hamilton Vs Ross In 40?

Posted On04 May 2017

Former Acting Chief Of Staff At Cincinnati VA Indicted

Posted On04 May 2017

Local Sports

Off

College softball: UF’s Arnold breaks out

By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER FINDLAY — Madison Arnold is having a softball season better than she could’ve ever imagined. On the
Posted On 04 May 2017

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Saturday’s District Games Division I BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT (17) Mansfield Senior at (16) Lima Senior, 3 Monday’s
Posted On 04 May 2017
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB New York 17 9 .654 — Baltimore 16 10 .615 1 Boston 15 12 .556 2½ Tampa Bay
Posted On 04 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company