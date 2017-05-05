Bullets found on school grounds

Fostoria Junior/Senior High School will have an increased police presence today after a full gun magazine was found Thursday afternoon, according to Superintendant Andrew Sprang in a voice message sent to parents. Sprang’s message said the magazine containing .22 caliber bullets was discovered at the end of the school day. The school was then searched by staff and Fostoria Police with no other items being found. The school has not received any threats, he said, but police would be posted to ensure the safety of students.

No other information was available at press time.

