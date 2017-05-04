Summer recreation program kicks off June 5

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

A local program is gearing up to offer area youngsters a summer full of fun.

The Summer Recreation Program: Fostoria Community Enriching Our Youth will kick off June 5 with a party at City Park. All registered youth will meet at the park for ice-breaker games and music as well as meet-and-greets with staff and partner agencies.

Hosted at three locations — City Park, Longfellow School and Riley Elementary School — the program will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, offering various activities and events to stimulate the brain and keep the body active.

However, these events and activities will not be possible without the help of community members.

Geary Family YMCA Director Eric Stinehelfer said donations are lacking this year at $6,235 as of Wednesday, half of what the program garnered this time last year.

“We’re in a crunch,” he said, noting organizers haven’t yet heard back about any of the grants for which they applied.

The program takes approximately $25,000 to run. As a result of lacking funds, Stinehelfer said there will be a charge of $10 per child per week this year, something organizers were hoping to avoid.

“We really didn’t want to have to charge but we still want to offer it as well,” Stinehelfer said. “It’s one of the only programs in town that kids can participate in for eight weeks this summer. This has been an ongoing project of collaboration of groups and individuals and it just shows what you can do when you put your mind to it to bring something back to the community that was missing for several years.”

After six years of dormancy, the Summer Rec Program made a comeback in 2015 when members of the community — Stinehelfer; Greg Flores; Mayor Eric Keckler; Andrew Sprang, Fostoria City Schools; Brian Shaver, Fostoria City Council; Ellen Groves, Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services; and Joe Johnson, Connexions, Inc. — came together in an effort to provide new opportunities to local children.

Through the program, children have the opportunity to participate in a variety of sports activities, games, swimming, arts and crafts, team competitions and more.

While funds are lacking, a few area businesses and organizations have helped in other ways.

Through a grant, Fostoria City Schools’ cafeteria service will again provide lunch for children in attendance. In addition, the grant will also provide breakfast to the youngsters.

“Kids were coming to the program hungry so it was a need that needed to be filled,” said Kim Rickle, newly appointed coordinator.

At the end of the day, Fostoria City Schools’ buses will transport the youth wanting to swim from the three locations to the Geary Family YMCA to swim from 3-5 p.m.

This avenue was chosen after it was announced the city’s fiscal situation would prevent the Fostoria Water Park from opening this summer. Organizers also said it would provide the youth something active to do until their parents/guardians are able to pick them up after work.

“It’s continuation of moving and exercise,” Rickle said. “It’s another way to keep kids off social media and keep them interacting with other kids.”

Donating $80 can send one child to the program all summer, according to Stinehelfer.

Monetary donations can be mailed to the Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St., Fostoria, OH 44830 or dropped off at the front desk. Donations can also be made through PayPal to info@gearyfamilyymca.org.

In addition to monetary donations, the program is in need of sports equipment such as kickballs, basketballs, Frisbees and whiffle balls, bats and bases as well as board games.

New and gently used material items may be dropped off at the YMCA.

In a post on the Summer Rec Program’s Facebook page dated April 27, organizers request the community help by bringing in the funds.

“Please find it in your heart to support our program that provides a safe place, food, social skills and fun for the youth in our community,” it reads. “Fostoria needs this quality of life piece and the youth in this community need this program.”

For more information, questions about donating or to set up a time to speak to children, contact Rickle at rickle.kimt@aol.com.

