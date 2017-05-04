Rec program has new director

By MORGAN MANNS

A new leader is sitting at the helm of Fostoria’s Summer Recreation Program.

Lifetime Fostorian Kim Rickle took over in April as the coordinator for Fostoria’s Summer Recreation Program: Fostoria Community Enriching Our Youth, helping out with speakers, activities, events and programs.

“I was a kid who benefited from Summer Rec back in the day,” she said. “I would go there every day and there was a big group of kids who hung out and had a great time. I want that for these kids.”

Born and raised in Fostoria, she graduated from St. Wendelin High School and is a single mother of two daughters who both graduated from Fostoria High School.

In addition to her position with the Summer Rec Program, Rickle also mans the front desk at the YMCA and assists with youth and senior programs. She is a hairstylist, performs stand-up comedy and has been active in the community and area schools serving on different boards.

As a leader at one of the Summer Rec Program’s sites last year, Rickle said she loves every minute of the program and how it benefits area youngsters, so much so she wanted to help it grow.

“I wanted to make sure the program was in someone’s hands who had already worked it and who wanted to give the kids as much fun as possible,” she said. “It’s a major job, but totally worth it.”

Rickle expressed an interest in stepping in as the program head when she heard former organizer Greg Flores was leaving the YMCA for a job in real estate.

“She was worried there was going to be a lapse in coverage and she asked if she could step in and help,” YMCA Director Eric Stinehelfer said. “As a leader at a site previously, she has a good connection with the program. She has a lot of ideas that she’d like to see worked into Summer Rec as well as the YMCA in general. I thought she would be a good fit to bring on board in that capacity.”

Rickle said she’s been talking with various business owners as well as organizations in town in an effort to get them to speak to and participate in activities with students over the summer.

Last year, organizations such as First Step, SMYL, Firelands Counseling & Recovery, Camp Fire Northwest Ohio, Girl Scouts and OSU Extension provided programs and games with youth, sharing their respective messages — such as nutrition and saying no to drugs — while other individuals taught archery and fishing lessons.

“I would really like the kids to see a lot of the different jobs here in town and all the different possibilities out there,” Rickle said.

Several activities and summer fun events for the children are also in the works, such as a Wacky Olympics at the end of the summer where each site competes against the others in obstacle courses, sack races and the like.

The program will kick off June 5 with a party at City Park.

Registration forms with more information were finalized Wednesday and will be sent home with students within the next week.

For more information, contact Rickle at rickle.kimt@aol.com.

“I love the kids of this town,” Rickle said. “I understand not having a great home life and some of these kids just need somebody to listen to them. I want to see Fostoria succeed and our kids are our future so we have to start there.”

