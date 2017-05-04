Public Record

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
Fostoria
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Officer advised of a juvenile investigation at a Park Avenue location.
• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle left a Tiffin business with a subject in the trunk. Officers in Fostoria advised they were unable to locate the vehicle but would be on the lookout. A message left for Sgt. Scott Beier of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was not returned by presstime.
• Employee of a West High Street business reported a vehicle with a beer in the cup holder. Officer advised there was a case of beer and a can was in the cup holder, but it was not open.
• Officer advised he was out with a disabled vehicle near Columbus Avenue and Olmstead Street. Officer advised the vehicle was having issues with the alternator and the driver was going to limp the vehicle home.
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a vehicle all over the roadway near the intersection of North Countyline Street and West Jones Road. Officer advised he checked the area and was unable to locate; Seneca County was also advised.
• Complainant reported he was assaulted the night before at a South Main Street establishment.
• An East Tiffin Street caller reported a disturbance. Officer advised it was an issue with juveniles.
• Complainant reported she was in town visiting family and her teenage daughter ran away with an 18-year-old male. Officer advised contact was made with the Lima Police Department.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• EMS requested to the 300 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:23 a.m. for a female who fell.
Tuesday:
• EMS requested to the 1200 block of North Countyline Street at 3:01 p.m. for a male with difficulty breathing.
• EMS requested to the 200 block of Rock Street at 4:27 p.m. for an elderly male with chest pain and difficulty breathing.
• EMS requested to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 4:39 p.m. for an elderly male having a possible stroke.
Seneca County
accidents
Wednesday:
• Caller reported a semi in front of him struck a deer and then he struck the deer near South U.S. 23 and West U.S. 224 at 5:35 a.m.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• A West Township Road 84 complainant reported they received a letter stating someone was attempting to get a credit card online in his name.

