Know the rules before installing a pool

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

With the city pool closed indefinitely, the last thing Sandy Coleman wants is to force homeowners to take their own pools down for not obeying zoning laws.

“It’s going to be rough this year, I know it,” Coleman, the city’s zoning inspector, said. “I anticipate that since the city pool is closed this year, there’s going to be a lot of people buying pools.”

Fostoria’s zoning department has issued 76 pool-related violations since 2000, most of which were due to improper or nonexistent fencing surrounding the pools.

City ordinance prohibits anyone from erecting a swimming pool in their yard without also having a fence at least 6 feet high. Additionally, pools must be at least 10 feet away from all property lines.

Coleman said the abundance of violations often stems from people either being unaware of the rules or ignoring them altogether to avoid the added expense of buying a fence.

“They don’t think. It’s just, ‘I want a pool,'” she said. “They don’t think to call up here and say, ‘Hey, is that something I should take care of?'”

The cost of a pool permit is $25. Because a fence must also be present wherever there’s a pool, a $25 fence permit must also be purchased if one needs to be constructed on residential property.

“Generally, what I try to tell people is if you’re adding something to your property, whether a fence or a pool — anything you’re physically putting on your property — you need a permit,” Coleman said.

Anyone caught without the necessary permits will receive a violation and either be ordered to pay $50 each for pool and fence permits, or take the pool down. If the violation is ignored, Coleman said the court will get involved.

“The goal is not to take people to court, but we want compliance,” she said.

So far this year, Coleman has issued two pool permits. As of this week, a total of 77 people in Fostoria have permits — an average of about eight per year since 2001.

The most common type of swimming pool Coleman said she sees in backyards all throughout town are the blue, inflatable pools that usually cost between $50 and a couple hundred dollars, depending on the size.

Those are also the pools that lead to the most violations.

“In the past, if there’s been a pool violation, that’s generally the type of pool that’s up that I have to ask them to take down,” she said. “Unless they come and get a permit and put a fence up. That’s the big deal, here. They have to put a fence up.”

In Findlay, however, inflatable or standing pools are considered temporary, meaning they are exempt from the city’s zoning ordinance. And unlike Fostoria’s rules, Findlay residents only need to keep their above-ground pools five feet from adjacent property lines.

Tiffin residents must keep their pools 10 feet away from any property line and the yard surrounding the pool must also be fenced in. But unlike in Fostoria, Tiffinites are only required to erect a 4-foot-tall fence instead of the 6 feet required in Fostoria.

Coleman said safety has always been the No. 1 reason for requiring Fostorians to fence the area around their pools.

“Do you really want your neighbor’s toddler to crawl in your pool and try to swim in it?” she said.

In June 2013, a 2-year-old child was found unresponsive outside a South Union Street residence after falling into a swimming pool. Officer Cory Brian was able to quickly respond and perform CPR on the young child — avoiding a tragedy.

Coleman said she urges anyone who disagrees with any aspect of the pool ordinance to call their representative on Fostoria City Council and inquire about potential changes.

Comments

comments