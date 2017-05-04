Bettsville placing renewal levy on November ballot

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Bettsville Village Council approved placing a 3-mill, four-year fire renewal levy on the November ballot Tuesday night, a levy that would bring in over $19,000 per year to fund fire department expenses.

In a packed village council chambers in which Fire Chief Mike Snell had to advise people several times they could not block the exit door, the chief said one of the projects his department is hoping to complete in the coming months is the replacement of a 20-year-old front-line pumper truck.

“The average useful life of a truck is about 20 years,” Snell told council members, adding it’s time to replace the aging pumper truck.

Village Law Director Rick Palau informed council on the proper procedures for placing the levy on the ballot, and council members followed his advice as they voted unanimously to approve the levy issue as an emergency measure.

Council President Scott Harrison, who chaired the majority of the meeting at the request of Mayor Gary Harrison, read from a letter he prepared that, in part, took issue with requests from some village residents for copies of public records.

“So far, I have figured we have about $560.78 in cost so far this year,” the council president said, referring to estimated labor costs for village employees to meet the public records requests.

He also verbalized concerns about providing copies of credit card statements that contain account numbers that could be used to fraudulently access village accounts.

Palau suggested all but the last four digits of account numbers be redacted, or blacked out, prior to giving the copies to the requestors.

Scott Harrison also said members of the public who wish to speak at future council meetings, beginning in June, are to ask in advance to be put on the agenda. In addition, he said council wants to know in advance what the topic of their comments will be.

Starting with Tuesday night’s session, the public comment portion of the meeting was moved to the final item on the agenda. The public comment period had previously been conducted at the beginning of the meetings.

Over the past year, the Review Times has asked on numerous occasions the day prior to council meetings for copies of the agendas, but Mayor Harrison has consistently said they would not be ready until shortly before the meetings start.

A great deal of the three-hour council meeting was spent discussing a water shut-off issue in the village. Council member Stan Poe said he had been approached by a village resident who had his water turned off for non-payment of his utility bill.

“He paid a reconnection fee but was told he still couldn’t get his water turned back on,” Poe said.

It was noted the issue goes beyond a routine shutoff issue as the resident, who was not named during the meeting, was in arrears on his water bill, and the matter was sent to county officials to have assessments attached to the property.

When such issues are elevated to the county assessment level, getting water service reconnected becomes more complicated, village officials said.

During the discussion, it was also pointed out the most recent shutoff was not the first time the same resident had been delinquent on his bill. Village Administrator Jon Debrunz stopped short of accusing the resident of turning his own water back on following a previous shutoff.

“We shut the water off and there was usage after that. That’s all I will say,” Debrunz said of a previous incident with the same resident.

While Poe was asking council members to allow water service to be restored until a more permanent solution to the problem could be reached, other council members made it clear they were not sympathetic to a resident who may have previously tampered with his disconnected water service.

A village ordinance on water service says a resident is faced with disconnection if a bill goes 30 days without payment, unless other financial arrangements are made with the village. There was no evidence presented at Tuesday’s meeting to show the resident had attempted to make any such arrangements prior to the water being shut off in the recent past.

While council agreed to look into the issue further, the water service for the residence in question will not be restored in the meantime.

In other business, council voted to approve expenditures of $26,000 to replace a traffic light at the village’s busiest intersection and approximately $45,000 for repaving of some of the village’s streets.

Dabrunz had originally sought $56,000 for the repaving project, but cut the repaving of a portion of Hol Acre Street out of the project to reduce the total expenditures for the two projects.

“We wanted to buy a used mast (pole) for the street light, but we couldn’t find one,” Dabrunz said, adding the traffic light project will involve the installation of all new parts except a control that is only a couple of years old.

Paving projects that are to be completed include portions of Thomas, Emma, David and Franklin streets.

Council also approved the hiring of a part-time employee for the village to assist with mowing the park and other various duties. The salary of a part-time employee is already in the village’s budget, and Dabrunz said the person will be paid a little more than minimum wage for about 10-15 hours of work per week.

Because mowing is an immediate concern, Mayor Harrison said a special council meeting may need to be called to hire the person in a timely manner.

Dabrunz also noted the village continues to work on updating its utility billing system. Previously, the village had been told a new computer system would cost around $30,000, but the same company has lowered that cost to around $24,500. The cost estimates include a new server that would be required, the village administrator said.

While council members still need to vote on the issue, an effort to get a contract with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement protection in the village is moving forward.

Palau informed council the contract would be a short one and that he had talked recently to Sheriff Bill Eckelberry about the issue.

“He has posted the (deputy sheriff) position, and there are five people who applied for it,” Palau said, adding interviews for the Bettsville position have not yet taken place.

The move toward a contract with the sheriff’s office, which will result in the disbanding of the village’s police force, got even closer to reality as council discussed ending services with a magistrate for the village’s court.

Palau said continuing the court is costing the village money every month, money that could be spent on other things. As a deputy serving the village would cite people into a municipal court, the magistrate’s services would no longer be needed when a contract with the sheriff’s office is executed.

