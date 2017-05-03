Public Record

Fostoria

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a stolen license plate from the 1200 block of 42nd Street.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• Dispatch received three 911 hang-up calls from the State Street area within a 30-minute time frame. Officer spoke to a subject who advised of damage to his vehicle caused by a thrown rock overnight.

• A North Union Street complainant requested an officer verify damage to his windshield that occurred overnight.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• An officer was requested for traffic control at Sandusky and Buckley streets as the red traffic lights were malfunctioning and caller was worried about students in the area going to school. City’s electrician was able to fix the problem.

• Officer conducted a home visit on East Tiffin Street for children with attendance issues.

• Wood County Children’s Services requested an officer in reference to an investigation.

• Officers assisted in a lift assist on North Vine Street.

• Caller requested a standby while he retrieved his vehicle from an ex-girlfriend.

• Subject came on station for fingerprints.

Monday:

• An area school principal requested an officer speak with a juvenile regarding an incident that took place after school involving a vehicle with two older male juveniles. Officer spoke to juvenile and would complete extra patrol when school lets out the following day.

• An East Lytle Street employee advised of a juvenile inside the store who had been there for almost an hour asking people for money; the juvenile stated no one was at his house and he couldn’t get inside. Officer transported juvenile to his grandparent’s residence.

• Caller reported a vehicle had been sitting in an alley off West Jackson Street for about a month. Officer made contact with the owner who stated they would move it to a better location.

• Officer spoke with a male who was having issues at home and was sleeping in his vehicle on North Countyline Street; advised him to find somewhere to stay with family.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a fire alarm in the 1600 block of North Union Street at 3:14 a.m.

Seneca County

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Cheryl and Susan drives at 8:25 a.m.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller reported an erratic driver was westbound on Ohio 18 near North Township Road 109; stated they were swerving and driving at irregular speeds. Deputy was diverted to another call while in route.

• A West Township Road 33 caller requested to speak to a deputy regarding a missing subject who had been staying with him.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Bascom EMS was requested for an unresponsive subject in the 8700 block of West Ohio 18 at 12:43 p.m.

