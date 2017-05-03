MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
thefts
Tuesday:
• Complainant reported a stolen license plate from the 1200 block of 42nd Street.
vandalism
Tuesday:
• Dispatch received three 911 hang-up calls from the State Street area within a 30-minute time frame. Officer spoke to a subject who advised of damage to his vehicle caused by a thrown rock overnight.
• A North Union Street complainant requested an officer verify damage to his windshield that occurred overnight.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• An officer was requested for traffic control at Sandusky and Buckley streets as the red traffic lights were malfunctioning and caller was worried about students in the area going to school. City’s electrician was able to fix the problem.
• Officer conducted a home visit on East Tiffin Street for children with attendance issues.
• Wood County Children’s Services requested an officer in reference to an investigation.
• Officers assisted in a lift assist on North Vine Street.
• Caller requested a standby while he retrieved his vehicle from an ex-girlfriend.
• Subject came on station for fingerprints.
Monday:
• An area school principal requested an officer speak with a juvenile regarding an incident that took place after school involving a vehicle with two older male juveniles. Officer spoke to juvenile and would complete extra patrol when school lets out the following day.
• An East Lytle Street employee advised of a juvenile inside the store who had been there for almost an hour asking people for money; the juvenile stated no one was at his house and he couldn’t get inside. Officer transported juvenile to his grandparent’s residence.
• Caller reported a vehicle had been sitting in an alley off West Jackson Street for about a month. Officer made contact with the owner who stated they would move it to a better location.
• Officer spoke with a male who was having issues at home and was sleeping in his vehicle on North Countyline Street; advised him to find somewhere to stay with family.
fire runs
Tuesday:
• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a fire alarm in the 1600 block of North Union Street at 3:14 a.m.
Seneca County
accidents
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Cheryl and Susan drives at 8:25 a.m.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Caller reported an erratic driver was westbound on Ohio 18 near North Township Road 109; stated they were swerving and driving at irregular speeds. Deputy was diverted to another call while in route.
• A West Township Road 33 caller requested to speak to a deputy regarding a missing subject who had been staying with him.
fire runs
Tuesday:
• Bascom EMS was requested for an unresponsive subject in the 8700 block of West Ohio 18 at 12:43 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Eastern League

Posted On03 May 2017

Rate Discounts For Indiana Toll Road Coming To End Soon

Posted On02 May 2017

Kasich Will Withhold GOP Senate Help If Campaign Is Divisive

Posted On02 May 2017

Unattended Bag That Led To Airport Alert Determined Safe

Posted On02 May 2017

Ohio City Takes Down Basketball Star's Signs After 2 Stolen

Posted On02 May 2017

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 16 9 .640 — New York 16 9 .640 — Boston 14 12 .538 2½ Tampa
Posted On 02 May 2017
Off

Prep Softball Roundup: Lakota’s softball team is rolling

TIFFIN — Brianna Ray fired a two-hitter and combined with Olivia Harden to drive in half of Lakota’s runs in a 12-0 Raiders romp over
Posted On 02 May 2017
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Weekly Coaches Poll Division I SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS 1. Massillon Jackson (25) 17-1 268 2. Cincinnati Moeller (2)
Posted On 01 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company