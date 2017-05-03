Police, fire OT climbing

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Overtime costs continued to climb throughout the month of April, with Fostoria Police Department already nearing $90,000.

Through April 22, Fostoria’s police officers accumulated a total of $89,061.98 in overtime, while Fostoria Fire Division accrued $38,499.24.

According to data provided by City Auditor Steve Garner, Sgt. William Campbell has earned the most in police department overtime so far this year — a total of $10,103.97. Officer Cory Brian had the second-highest amount of overtime with $7,789.96.

From the fire department, Lt. Gregory Keiser has earned the most in overtime this year with $6,608.80, followed by Lt. Jason Root with $5,545.92.

During his financial report Tuesday, Garner gave a breakdown of the city’s current municipal income tax collections. His April report, which reflected the gross collections for March, showed receipts down nearly 40 percent from this time last year — $426,784.79 compared to the $707,537.83 in April 2016.

April is usually a banner month for tax collections in Fostoria, but Regional Income Tax Agency collects one month in arrears — meaning April’s numbers likely won’t be seen until May.

Garner also blamed the sharp drop on the statewide tax reform, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2016.

“People were paying earlier — they were paying in 2016 for the tax collection season, which they normally would have paid in the first quarter of 2017,” Garner said. “We received the money early.”

Also at the meeting, City Engineer Dan Thornton said issues with the Fostoria Water Treatment Plant’s two screw pumps are proving more costly than expected.

Thornton said $60,000 was originally budgeted this year for the replacement of the screw pump bearings. It now, however, appears the pumps themselves need upgraded, which will be about a $300,000 difference in cost.

“Right now we’re working on getting the estimates on that,” he said. “We’re going to try to get one replaced immediately. The second one, we’ll rebuild it and try to (replace) it in a couple years.”

“That’s the life of the plant,” he added. “If we don’t have screw pumps, we’re not treating any water.”

Separately, Thornton said Fostoria City Council will be presented with an application later this month for $253,000 in grant monies from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s aviation division to renovate the terminal apron at Fostoria Metropolitan Airport.

The state would pay 95 percent of the project’s costs, while the city would have to cover the remaining 5 percent.

Thornton is also seeking between $2.8-$2.9 million in loans for reservoir improvements ($800,000), water plant renovations ($900,000), and renovations to the city’s pump stations ($1.2 million).

“We have three underpasses that have pump stations that were built in the 1950s and have not been renovated yet at all,” he said. “The original pumps are still in those stations.”

There will be no finance committee meeting on May 16 as all three members — Doug Pahl, Brian Shaver and Greg Flores — will not be in attendance.

