Incumbents, levies get voter approval

Incumbents and levies got voter nods in Tuesday’s primary election.

Fostoria City Council incumbent Paula Dillon easily received the most votes in Tuesday’s 1st Ward race and will be joined by Jonathon Puffenberger, chairman of the Seneca County Democratic Executive Committee, in the November general election.

Noah Davoli, a political newcomer, will not advance.

Dillon, who has served seven years on council, received 109 votes, according to unofficial results from Seneca and Wood counties election boards. The results include absentee ballots.

Puffenberger, 216 W. Jackson St., received 52 votes.

Davoli, 845 N. Countyline St., was seeking his first public office. He received 24 votes.

In the 4th Ward race, incumbent Tom Lake and Mike Spencer captured the nominations for that council seat over a third man.

Lake has been on council nearly 15 years.

Lake received 55 votes Tuesday, Mike Spencer received 37 votes, and Ira Turner, received 25 votes. Vote totals are unofficial from the Seneca County Board of Elections and include absentee ballots.

The two candidates with the most votes in the primary move on to the Nov. 7 general election.

In other primary election results, a 0.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal levy to benefit the Seneca County Opportunity Center was approved by voters Tuesday.

Unofficial results, which include absentee ballots, were 2,984 votes or 82 percent in favor and 661 votes against, according to the Seneca County Board of Elections.

The funds support developmentally disabled children and adults.

Superintendent Lewis Hurst said before the election that passage was critical for center operations.

He said the levy will not result in any new taxes being paid by county residents, and the loss of other revenue makes passage necessary.

Bascom Joint Fire District residents approved a 2.5-mill replacement property tax levy easily Tuesday.

There were 580 votes in favor and 149 votes against, according to unofficial results from the Seneca County Board of Elections. The totals include absentee ballots.

The 2.5-mill levy will replace a 1.8-mill continuing levy passed 18 years ago. It will generate about $327,600 each year, and some of the money will fund the construction of a new 10,500-square-foot fire station. The remainder will be for operations.

The existing 1.8-mill levy generates about $156,000 per year. Supplemental funding for the district comes from donations.

The replacement levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 property about $91 per year, up from $31 annually paid now by the same property owner.

The station will replace an existing 5,450-square-foot station on West Tiffin Street (West Ohio 18) in Bascom that was built in 1928 and expanded in 1964 and 1978.

In Hancock County, a pair of separate levies gained voter approval Tuesday, according to unofficial numbers from the Hancock County Board of Elections.

Arcadia voters renewed a 2.3-mill, five-year levy for storm drainage repair and replacement by a vote of 32 to 6.

The levy will bring in $17,881 a year. A person with a home appraised at $100,000 pays $81 a year, according to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.

Also, voters in Van Buren Township renewed a 2-mill, five-year levy to pay for current operating expenses by a vote of 43 to 6.

The levy generates $42,317 annually. A person with a home appraised at $100,000 pays $70 a year, the auditor’s office said.

Election results released Tuesday are unofficial and include absentee ballots.

