Fostoria men arrested in drug raid

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
Two Fostoria men were arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges following a raid at a Potter Street residence.
Brian K. Martin, 42, and Antwantonyo Romez Waites, 32, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking crack cocaine after the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a drug-related search warrant at 210 Potter St.
METRICH was assisted in the raid by officers from Fostoria Police Department and the Sandusky County Drug Task Force.
Both Martin and Waites live in the Potter Street residence, along with Krista L. Jackson, 40.
The warrant, signed by Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Jay Meyer, unveiled suspected crack cocaine, marijuana, U.S. currency and criminal tools.
Additional charges of trafficking crack cocaine and possession of criminal tools are all pending on Martin, and permitting drug abuse and possession of criminal tools on Waites upon the conclusion of the investigation and the return of lab analysis of the substances discovered inside the residence.
“The collaboration of agencies involved in this entire investigation was instrumental in the success of this operation,” said Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno in a news release. “I am pleased to see our local drug unit continuing to work together with other Drug Task Forces (Sandusky County) to combat against drugs in our communities. This is just a small example of our department’s necessity to participate in the Seneca County Drug Task Force.”
“The Sandusky County Drug Task Force is attempting to make an impact in their community to combat their drug problem and hopefully they will be able to do so with the passage of their levy today,” Det. Chuck Boyer, METRICH coordinator, said in Tuesday’s release. “With both of our units working in unisons makes only stronger to combat drugs affecting both our communities.”
Citizens are urged to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-Drug (419-443-0463).

