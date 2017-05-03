Credit card spending embroils Bettsville council meeting

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

A three-hour Bettsville Village Council meeting Tuesday night had some council members trading barbs and accusations and calls for two village administrators to resign.

The meeting got so out of hand, a village police officer attending the meeting had to be called on to explain the options for having someone removed from the heated session.

Without an explanation, Mayor Gary Harrison, who normally chairs council meetings, turned the meeting over to Council President Scott Harrison minutes after the meeting began, long before the fracas began.

Councilman Stan Poe accused the mayor and Village Administrator Jon Debrunz of using village credit cards for personal use and personal gain, calling some charges misuse of village funds.

At April’s council meeting, village resident Kim Kracher brought forth a copy of the village’s credit card policy, reading from a section that prohibits use of the cards in bars. She noted several charges were made at Blue Eagle Café, a bar owned by the mayor. Those charges were the basis for Poe’s accusations against the mayor.

Because the mayor is the owner of the business where the charges were made, Poe claimed the mayor profited from the purchases.

Poe then showed a copy of a charge made by Debrunz for purchasing Monster brand energy drinks from a local gas station.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Poe exclaimed, saying improper credit card charges were made “on numerous occasions.”

At the April meeting, the mayor apologized if he had done something wrong. He explained the charges were to buy lunches on several occasions for prisoners from the CROSSWEAH detention facility who came to the village to assist with cleanup of village property.

Mayor Harrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting he has since reimbursed the village for all the charges, totaling almost $400. He also pointed out again Tuesday, as he did at the April meeting, he had paid for several other lunches for the prisoners out of his own pocket.

Debrunz said the Monster drinks were also purchased for the prisoners, but Poe said that didn’t matter.

“You bought them,” Poe told Debrunz.

Poe said the credit card charges were illegal, saying criminal charges could result. He asked for the mayor and Debrunz to immediately resign, but both accused men were silent, refusing to comment on Poe’s demand.

Council member Joyce Harrison then took issue with Poe, accusing him of trying to get rid of the mayor and Debrunz for some time.

“You’ve been trying to get them out for two years. I’m tired of this baloney. We’re tired of being accused of stealing,” the council member told Poe.

Poe said he talked to the sheriff’s office, and he said they told him they send their prisoners out with bagged lunches when they leave the county jail for such work.

The mayor fired back that Poe didn’t know what he was talking about because the prisoners the lunches were bought for were from CROSSWEAH, not the county jail.

Joyce Harrison then turned her ire to Poe regarding the provision of lunches for the prisoners.

“They came over here and worked their butts off for us,” she said.

A little later in the meeting, the subject came up again, and Poe said some of the prisoners may have been on parole or under some other restrictions to stay out of establishments that serve liquor.

It had been suggested at the April council meeting the prisoners could have been taken to the local golf course to be given lunch, but Scott Harrison noted at Tuesday’s meeting even the golf course serves liquor. That counterpoint, however, did not address Poe’s contention the mayor profited from meals bought at his bar, at least until the mayor reimbursed the village for those charges.

The issue came up a third time when council was discussing a water service shutoff issue. Debrunz said he would follow village ordinances on the issue, and Poe said, holding up the cans of Monster drink, “Oh, you’ll follow that (regulation) but not follow the one (on credit card use).”

The public comment period, which in the past took place at the beginning of council meetings, was moved to the end of the meeting.

Some who spoke took Poe’s side on the issue, but most decried him for his actions.

Village resident Charles Hall said, “There is no excuse for continued attacks on the prisoners.”

Hall pointed out the mayor had reimbursed the village for the charges and had apologized.

“I’ve heard enough from you,” Poe told Hall.

Outside of comments made under their breaths, most other council members did not get involved in the verbal confrontation. Council member Rob Toy, however, told Poe if he wanted to pursue the issue, he should go ahead and do it.

Poe did not comment further on whether he intends to pursue the matter through legal channels or otherwise.

