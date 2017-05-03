Council OKs vet clinic funding

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Council on Tuesday approved a substantial loan to help bring Tri-County Veterinary Clinic into the city.

With a 6-0 vote, council OK’d a $340,000 Revolving Loan Fund loan to Tri-County Veterinary Clinic so Dr. Timothy Stacy can move his practice from U.S. 23 to Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Drive.

At-large Councilman Mathew Davoli was absent from Tuesday night’s meeting.

The former UAW hall will be split in half with 10,220 square feet going to the clinic and the other 10,220 square feet being utilized for the current event hall.

Despite being under the same roof, Tri-County Veterinary Clinic and Stacy’s Place will be treated as two completely separate entities.

The vet clinic will have a new address of 661 Plaza Drive, while the event hall will remain 625 Plaza Drive.

Not only will the move mean more revenue for Fostoria, but officials have said an additional five or so jobs would be created.

Separately, council heard a first reading of another RLF loan, this time to B & D Truck Parts, Sales and Services (B & D Holding, Ltd.).

Owners Bill and Don Bowling applied for a 10-year, $340,000 loan to purchase 1498 Perrysburg Road — the building the company has been leasing since 2010.

“They have been leasing that building for the last six years,” said Renee Smith, president of Fostoria Economic Development Corporation. “But after looking at the financials and doing some forecasting, they’ve determined it would be advantageous for them in the long run to own that building.”

Smith said the truck parts supplier will be creating at least six full-time positions.

“This shows that local companies are investing, they’re growing and they want to add additional employees,” she said. “This is the kind of activity we need to help grow our economic base.”

The Revolving Loan Fund offers low-interest loans for gap financing to local businesses, primarily for industrial expansion. Funding is tied to job creation and retention.

During the public participation portion of the meeting, Ranae Vogelsong, 702 E. High St., expressed frustration regarding a city ordinance prohibiting her from parking her work vehicle in her own driveway.

Vogelsong, a commercial truck driver since 1981, said she received a letter from Zoning Inspector Sandy Coleman on Nov. 17, 2016 informing her she could not park her semi truck on her residential property.

Vogelsong said she’d had no problems in the six years she’s lived in Fostoria.

“The neighbors have never complained. I don’t sit there and leave it run,” Vogelsong said.

In the past, she said she parked the semi in her driveway so she could charge the battery during the winter months. This winter, however, she parked it in a nearby parking lot — away from her charging station.

Without being able to plug her truck in, she was forced to replace four batteries throughout the winter at a cost of slightly less than $1,000.

Vogelsong said Coleman’s solution was to find someplace to rent outside of town to park the tractor.

“This is my livelihood. This is what I make my living on,” she said, adding she’s on the road from Monday through Thursday every week.

While she doesn’t want to see the ordinance abolished, she did say she wants to allow commercial drivers like her to park their trucks on their property for a short period of time.

In other business:

• Council adopted the Seneca County Transportation Improvement Plan.

The plan, originally created in 2001, including updates and “new priorities” for the county to focus on — such as the Fair Lane Extension, the Tiffin-Fostoria Connector, and the Fostoria Loop Road.

The county can now seek funding for the projects through the Ohio Department of Transportation.

• Council also adopted an ordinance re-zoning the former Field School property, 0 Sixth St., as a residential property.

Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc. purchased the property from the Fostoria City Schools district on April 10, 2014 for $12,000.

Thomas Hill, 241 Bricker St., expressed his support for Habitat for Humanity and the quality homes they build for people in the community.

“They do not build cheap, run-down houses,” Hill said. “They build quality homes for people who can afford to pay their loans.”

“I’ve seen the houses they’ve built and they’re not run-down, second-class citizens that are living in those homes,” he added.

• Fostoria Planning Commission’s recommendation to modify the codified ordinances relating to nonconformities was also approved.

• Following a third reading, council also adopted a resolution approving the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund Agreement for the design and construction of the CSO No. 2 and No. 3 Elimination Project.

According to the resolution, the city is now on the WPCLF program year 2017 project list for a 0-percent interest, five-year $675,000 loan for design work and a 0-percent interest, 20-30-year loan of $9.5 million for construction.

• Council also adopted an ordinance creating a handicapped parking space at 121 E. High St.

The next meeting of Fostoria City Council will be at 6 p.m. May 16 in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

Comments

comments