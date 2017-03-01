Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Tawni Alisha Buehrle, 27, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant out of Wood County following a report of a large fight at a Perrysburg Road address.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a parking citation for failure to park within 12 inches from the curb at an East Center Street location.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a charcoal grill was stolen from her Eastern Avenue driveway.

Monday:

• Subject came on station to report there was $300 taken from her bank account.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A medical alert requested a welfare check on a female on College Avenue after the alert was activated but they were unable to make contact with the subject. Officer noted everything was OK; subject was not staying at the residence.

• A Walnut Street employee requested an officer pick up an item from the location. Item was picked up to be disposed of.

• Officer was out with a traffic complaint on West Center Street; spoke to resident who stated they would advise the owner to move the trailer.

• Officer spoke to subject regarding their vehicle being parked on an abandoned lot with expired registration.

• Complainant reported a vehicle parked on their Stadium Drive lot without their permission. Vehicle was impounded.

• Officer was out with subjects on Sandusky Street for a possible medical issue. Friends were helping the subject into a vehicle to go to the emergency room as he may have had a seizure.

• Caller reported they saw a person in the upstairs of a vacant house on East Fremont Street and noted the front door was open. Officer cleared the residence as best as possible; attempted to make contact with the owners but received no answer.

• An East Fremont Street residence owner reported finding suspicious items while cleaning the residence after other subjects moved out. Officer collected numerous uncapped syringes located in the residence to be disposed of.

Monday:

• Caller reported two females and a male were standing on East Center Street yelling and screaming at each other. Officer unable to locate.

• Caller reported he was driving home and cut through an alley on Cherry Street when he accidentally drove a few feet into someone’s yard and they were yelling at him.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding her grandmother refusing to let her into a North Union Street residence. Officer advised grandmother she had to let them in to finish the eviction process; all parties warned for disorderly conduct.

• A Bugner Street resident reported juveniles were fighting in her yard and one was bleeding. Officer noted it was the same kids he dealt with previously for fighting at a business; would contact their parole officers for possible charges.

• North Baltimore Police Department requested assistance at a West Jackson Street address.

• Complainant reported his daughter’s boyfriend was intoxicated and hitting her at a West Lytle Street address. Officer spoke with subject who stated nothing was going on and other party was asleep.

• Caller complained of a canine on North Main Street that had been barking all night and woke up his children. Officer spoke with subject staying at the residence who said the dog was running loose and he was unable to catch him; subject warned for dog at large and a barking disturbance.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a vehicle headed into town on Ohio 18 going slow and left of center into oncoming traffic. Officer didn’t observe any traffic infractions other than a tail light out; spoke to subjects who advised they were returning home from a doctor’s appointment.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Squad was dispatched at 1:47 a.m. to the 20 block of Christopher Drive for a transport to the hospital after the subject fell.

• At 4:48 a.m., EMS was requested for a subject who fell in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

• EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a subject who fell and had back and shoulder pain at 5:48 a.m.

• EMS responded to the 400 block of North Main Street at 6:54 a.m. for a male having difficulty breathing.

• Squad was requested for a transport of a subject having severe back pain from the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 7:10 a.m.

• At 12:52 p.m., a squad was dispatched to the 1200 block of Beier Drive for a female who needed to be taken to the hospital for an unknown reason.

Monday:

• EMS was requested for a lift assist in the 600 block of Foster Street at 4:17 p.m.

• Squad responded to the 400 block of North Main Street at 5:01 p.m. for a female who fell twice.

• At 9:46 p.m., EMS was requested for a male who passed out in the 200 block of East Tiffin Street.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West Township Road 132 and North Township Road 109.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller reported a vehicle on jackstands on the roadway on East Tiffin Street in New Riegel; advised it was illegal and would like deputies to tell the owner it needed to be moved.

