For Fostoria’s Fuerstenaus, Cub Scouts is a family affair

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Some families work together. Some families play together. Some families, like the Fuerstenaus, do both as dedicated members of their local Cub Scouts pack.

On Feb. 9, the Fuerstenau family, of Fostoria, was presented with the 2016 Scout Family of the Year award for their contributions and continued involvement in Cub Scouts Pack 450.

The award is presented each year during the annual recognition dinner of the Arrowhead District, Black Swamp Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School.

Cub Master Misty Fuerstenau, her husband Kevin, and their oldest son Kadyn have been involved in the Cub Scouts for the last two years. Since then, the three of them have gone from newbies to full-fledged role models for the rest of the children and parents involved.

“I didn’t feel like we deserved an award, to be honest,” said Misty. “I just felt like I was doing my job and being a good mom. I was honored, don’t get me wrong. It took me back a little bit; but, at the same time, I didn’t think I needed (an award).”

“It was very honoring knowing that maybe something we did put an impression on someone,” added Kevin.

Once a year, the district — which consists of Hancock and Seneca counties — solicits nominations for awards, including Scout Family of the Year. Dave Smith, committee chairman for Cub Scouts Pack 450, said he nominated the Fuerstenaus because their participation in Scout activities went “over and above” what would normally be seen from a typical family.

“Normally, you’ll see one parent involved more than the other one. It might be mom, it might be dad. Once in a while it’s both, but normally it’s one or the other,” Smith said. “In this case, both parents were really, really active in the pack.”

When the family joined the Cub Scouts two years ago, Misty said she initially just signed up to be an assistant den leader. As the need for more leadership throughout the pack grew, so, too, did her devotion.

“I was kind of unknowingly nominated to take the position,” she said. “I just kind of jumped in with both feet and have just started my year out as cub master.”

In addition to being cub master for Pack 450, Misty is also in charge of fundraising — serving as the pack’s “popcorn kernel.” She has also taken on the added responsibilities of being a temporary den leader for the tiger and wolf dens.

Kevin, who was briefly involved with the scouts as a child, lends some of his time to Boy Scout Troop 450 by serving as a committee member.

With 2017 being her first full year as cub master, Misty said she has many long- and short-term goals to get the community more involved and to ensure the boys have the most fulfilling experience possible.

“We have high hopes,” said Misty. “I see a lot of these boys — these boys are like my kids now. I just feel like I owe it to them to make this a good program and make sure they succeed.”

Her endgame: seeing to it that each and every one of those boys makes it all the way through to Eagle Scout.

“Having ‘Eagle Scout’ on a resume when you get older, or when you go to college, it just does wonders for those boys,” she said. “It can help them succeed so much.”

Her primary goal for 2017 is to see every child in the pack receive two awards. She also wants to host a recruitment night at the Geary Family YMCA.

Going along with standard Scout events such as the Pinewood Derby and the Blue and Gold Banquet, Misty said she would also like to spearhead more community service projects and organize a carnival to help raise funds for the pack.

“Our job, in a nutshell, goes with what parents and teachers are teaching their kids,” she said. “It’s an extra push to be good members of their community and to be decent human beings, and to do everything they can to succeed at whatever it is they want to do in life.”

