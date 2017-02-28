Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Findlay and West Lytle streets at 6:37 a.m.

thefts

Monday:

• Caller requested an officer as a female subject had assaulted him on East Lytle Street and stole his credit card. Subject didn’t want to pursue charges.

Sunday:

• Subject came on station requested to speak to an officer regarding someone breaking into her West Tiffin Street house and items were missing.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Officer assisted Tiffin Police Department in their city.

• Caller advised of a disturbance on North Poplar Street.

• Caller reported a male subject was claiming he was assaulted near Buckley and Sandusky streets.

Sunday:

• Seneca County advised of a 911 call from a North Main Street address involving fighting and arguing. Officer spoke to parties who had different stories and female subject was advised of consequences if she returned to the property.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding the owner of a West Lytle Street business touching her inappropriately.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Maple Street.

• An East Lytle Street employee reported someone hit a dog in the area and the dog was laying in the street. Owner arrived on scene and took it home.

• Caller reported his daughter was assaulted by her boyfriend on West Jackson Street and she hit her head on the wall. Victim was not cooperating.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was requested to the 200 block of East Jones Street at 9:44 a.m. for a male subject who wasn’t breathing and was cold to the touch.

• Squad was dispatched at 2:02 p.m. for a cancer patient who was throwing up blood and very weak in the 500 block of Glenview Drive.

Seneca County

accidents

Monday:

• Caller advised he struck a deer in the 2300 block of West County Road 61 at 3:06 a.m. and it was still alive.

• A county employee reported an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a bridge in the 6900 block of West Township Road 96 at 7:37 a.m.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Complainant reported his girlfriend kicked him and then took off with his credit cards from a West Lytle Street address. Male subjects were served no trespass notices and were warned of the consequences if they returned to a West Axline Street address.

• A North Township Road 109 resident came on station reporting her ex was stalking her.

Comments

comments