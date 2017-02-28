Local business offering unique, sweet treats

By BRIAN BOHNERT
The treats being fried up at Fostoria’s newest doughnut shop are unlike anything you’ll find at a chain like Tim Hortons or Dunkin’ Donuts.
Strawberry lemonade, maple bacon and s’more are just a few of the cakey concoctions being crafted inside Sissy’s Donuts, opening Wednesday at 821 Sandusky St.
“They’re not your every day, grocery store donut,” said Kai Gabriel, who owns the shop with her husband, Cliff, and daughter, Morganne. “We’ve got some very different flavors — very unique flavors.”
The eclectic menu of goodies on hand at Sissy’s Donuts includes a batch of traditional classics such as glazed, powdered sugar, jelly filled, and blueberry. But with flavors like strawberry lemonade, vanilla M&Ms, Fruity Pebbles and Lucky Charms, the shop boasts a bevy of unconventional treats.
“We’re going to be dabbling in some different, trendy stuff,” said Morganne Gabriel. “We really want to be innovative because we’ve always been different in our family.”
Sissy’s Donuts also offers an assortment fresh-daily bagels, as well as smoothies, coffee, iced coffee, cappuccino, and other beverages.
Morganne said she and her parents may offer new doughnut flavors monthly, but they also plan to listen to the community and follow trends set by their customers.
The shop was named after Morganne, who was given the nickname “Sissy” by her grandparents a long time ago. With her being the heir to the throne, so to speak, Morganne’s parents said it’s only fitting the shop be named after her.
“She’ll be the boss someday,” Cliff said of his daughter.
The inspiration for the business came from Kai’s mother, Sue Hanley, who passed away a little more than a year ago. They even painted the inside walls purple, her favorite color, to serve as a tribute.
“There weren’t many sweets she didn’t like,” Kai said of her mother. “That’s where I got my sweet tooth from.”
While the three of them will be the only ones running the shop at the beginning, Morganne said she and her parents hope to have enough success to hire some outside help in the future.
The family purchased the 528-square-foot property on March 25, 2016 for $25,000. Since then, the Gabriels have invested an additional $40,000 into the building through renovations.
They essentially did a complete overhaul of the 37-year-old structure, including the installation of new electrical wiring, siding, drywall, flooring, plumbing and a tin roof. They also tore out a few walls and slapped a fresh coat of paint on the interior and exterior of the building.
As part of the family’s commitment to support local businesses, they hired Zender Electric, LLC and Myers & Sons Inc. to do the work.
“It’s been a long road,” said Morganne. “We got the place at the end of March and we had to do a lot of work.”
With Tim Hortons set to open its doors on North Countyline Street later this year, spurring some competition, Cliff said it’s important the family business offers something the big chain does not.
“Fostoria is very loyal to local business,” Cliff said. “That’s what we want our clientele to be — blue collar. Tim Hortons can have the guy going to the airport from Columbus to Detroit, passing through town. We want to be as loyal to the community as they are to us.”
The shop has seating for nine people inside, as well as a walk-up window and drive-thru option for on-the-go folks who need their caffeine and sugar fix. During the warmer months, Cliff said he plans to set up additional seating on the outside.
Both graduates of Fostoria High School, Morganne and Kai said they are excited to promote economic growth in their hometown.
“We want to see our community do well,” Kai said. “That’s a big goal for us is to help our community as much as possible.”
Sissy’s Donuts will be open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sissysdonuts/.

