Four arrested on drug charges

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Three of four people arrested Monday on warrants face potential drug charges after area law enforcement conducted a collaborative raid on their Tiffin home.
Nicholas A. Vassar, 35, Joellen Harshman, 53, Billy J. Bright, 28, and Haley M. Martin, 29, were all arrested Monday after the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, and additional officers from Tiffin Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Fostoria Police Department, executed a drug-related search warrant at 22 Tiffin St., Tiffin.
The warrant, signed by Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff, unveiled suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.
According to a news release from METRICH, Vassar was arrested on warrant(s) out of Seneca County; Martin was taken into custody on a warrant out of Jackson County; and, Harshman and Bright were arrested on holders from the Seneca County Adult Parole Authority.
Additional charges of possession of methamphetamine are all pending on Harshman, Bright, and Martin upon the completion of lab analysis on the substance discovered inside the residence, and in conclusion with the entire drug investigation.
“As you can see with today’s operation involving multiple agencies, teamwork is essential to ensure our communities are safe,” Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens said in the news release. “Operations like this can be very volatile and ever changing. Today, Seneca County law enforcement showed we can and will do whatever it takes to limit the availably of illegal drugs in our community.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Bucks' Beasley Injures Knee In Scary Moment Vs Cavs

Posted On28 Feb 2017

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 3

Posted On28 Feb 2017

Deron Williams Signs With Champion Cavaliers

Posted On28 Feb 2017

House Agrees To Tax Break Aimed At New Amazon Hub

Posted On28 Feb 2017

Man Sentenced In Death Of Woman Whose Body Was Found In Well

Posted On27 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Sectional Tournament Pairings Monday’s Result Division I AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC Sylvania Northview 58, Mansfield
Posted On 27 Feb 2017
Off

Prep basketball: Old Fort girls top area District 6 picks

Old Fort’s girls basketball team swept top honors as the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association’s District 6 released its
Posted On 27 Feb 2017
Off

Boys basketball: Masterlasco, Gerken take top honors

Blanchard Valley Conference champion Liberty-Benton swept the league’s top awards as the BVC released its all-conference boys basketball
Posted On 27 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company