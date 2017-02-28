Four arrested on drug charges

Three of four people arrested Monday on warrants face potential drug charges after area law enforcement conducted a collaborative raid on their Tiffin home.

Nicholas A. Vassar, 35, Joellen Harshman, 53, Billy J. Bright, 28, and Haley M. Martin, 29, were all arrested Monday after the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, and additional officers from Tiffin Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Fostoria Police Department, executed a drug-related search warrant at 22 Tiffin St., Tiffin.

The warrant, signed by Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff, unveiled suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.

According to a news release from METRICH, Vassar was arrested on warrant(s) out of Seneca County; Martin was taken into custody on a warrant out of Jackson County; and, Harshman and Bright were arrested on holders from the Seneca County Adult Parole Authority.

Additional charges of possession of methamphetamine are all pending on Harshman, Bright, and Martin upon the completion of lab analysis on the substance discovered inside the residence, and in conclusion with the entire drug investigation.

“As you can see with today’s operation involving multiple agencies, teamwork is essential to ensure our communities are safe,” Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens said in the news release. “Operations like this can be very volatile and ever changing. Today, Seneca County law enforcement showed we can and will do whatever it takes to limit the availably of illegal drugs in our community.”

