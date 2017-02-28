CDBG info provided at first hearing

By RON CRAIG

The first of two public hearings for a Community Development Block Grant for Seneca County was conducted late Monday afternoon at the county’s Public Safety Building in Tiffin.

Charlene Watkins, executive director of Seneca County Regional Planning Commission chaired the hearing, aimed at providing basic information about how the grant process works.

The grant, if approved, could be used to help pay for community improvement projects in one of three ways, Watkins explained.

The first method is to help fund projects in low-to-middle income areas. The threshold for this criteria is for areas in which annual household incomes average $53,000 or less.

The second criteria is for areas of slum or blight, and the third is for an urgent need, or one that addresses a threat to a specific area.

Watkins provided materials that show several types of projects for which CDBG funding could be used. Some examples are property rehabilitation, fair housing assistance, historic preservation, and homelessness prevention.

The RPC official said attendance at the two public hearings is not mandatory for any government agency or entity to receive funding through the grant, but noted participation in a March 13 Community Development Implementation Strategy (CDIS) meeting is very important to those who want their project funded.

“I urge your participation in the CDIS because information from that meeting will be used to determine the priorities of the projects,” Watkins told those attending Monday’s meeting.

Those attending the CDIS meeting will have a say in the prioritization of the projects, and that process could ultimately determine which projects will be funded as only priority projects will be selected for the grant.

Watkins told the Review Times after the meeting projects that include matching funds of 20 percent or more are also given priority.

The outcomes of the CDIS session will be made known during the second CDBG public hearing on May 10.

After the prioritization process is concluded, the county commissioners will approve or disapprove the final list of projects to be submitted to the Ohio Development Services Agency for grant funding consideration.

Local CDBG applications are due April 24 and formula applications must be submitted to ODSA in June.

A training session on income surveys for the grant application process will be conducted on March 9 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the county’s Public Safety Building, 125 Hopewell Ave., Tiffin.

Further information on the grant process may be obtained by contacting Watkins at the RPC office, 419-443-7936, ext. 123.

