MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sunday morning blaze displaces resident

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

A family pet was the sole casualty in a Sunday morning house fire on South Main Street in Fostoria.
Capt. Brian Herbert of the Fostoria Fire Division told the Review Times the fire, at 820 S. Main St., was reported at 8:38 a.m.
The occupant of the house escaped without injury when she heard a smoke alarm sounding, the captain said, adding a cat did not survive the blaze.
Two dogs also ran from the residence at the time of the fire, and Facebook entries pleaded for their safe return. As of late Sunday night, one of the dogs had been recovered but the other dog was reportedly hit by a car and did not survive.
The house was occupied by Cristina Morales, fire department records show.
Additional manpower was called in to fight the conflagration, which caused heavy damage to the living room, where the fire is believed to have started. Smoke caused damage throughout the dwelling.
The structural damage is estimated at $20,000, with another $15,000 in estimated damage to the contents of the house.
While the fire remains under investigation, Herbert said it is believed to be accidental in nature, having started from a heat lamp that was placed near a tortoise’s aquarium. The tortoise was not harmed in the fire, the captain said.
The 13 firefighters who responded to the blaze were on scene for about two hours.
According to a release from the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter, that organization is assisting the house’s occupants with basic needs, such as food and clothing, and with temporary lodging.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Giants 9, Reds 5

Posted On26 Feb 2017

No. 22 Butler Pulls Away Late To 88-79 Win Over Xavier

Posted On26 Feb 2017

Mitchell Helps Ohio State Win Share Of Big Ten Title

Posted On26 Feb 2017

Wright State Builds 40-19 Halftime Lead, Eases By UIC 87-49

Posted On26 Feb 2017

Ohio Town Wins Top US Tap Water Prize At Tasting Contest

Posted On26 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Sectional Wrestling: Elmwood off to strong start

MILLBURY — Elmwood is off to a strong start at the Division III sectional wrestling tournament at Lake as the Royals are second behind
Posted On 25 Feb 2017
Off

Boys Basketball Roundup: Speyer hits 1,000 as Arlington tops Arcadia

ARLINGTON — Logan Speyer scored 15 point and grabbed a game-high six rebounds, and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for his career, as
Posted On 25 Feb 2017
Off

Boys Basketball: Mohawks fall in Ritzler’s return to Calvert

By SHANNON DOVE Sports Writer TIFFIN — The parents of St. Wendelin boys basketball coach Tim Ritzler were in attendance at Friday’s
Posted On 25 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company