Sunday morning blaze displaces resident

A family pet was the sole casualty in a Sunday morning house fire on South Main Street in Fostoria.

Capt. Brian Herbert of the Fostoria Fire Division told the Review Times the fire, at 820 S. Main St., was reported at 8:38 a.m.

The occupant of the house escaped without injury when she heard a smoke alarm sounding, the captain said, adding a cat did not survive the blaze.

Two dogs also ran from the residence at the time of the fire, and Facebook entries pleaded for their safe return. As of late Sunday night, one of the dogs had been recovered but the other dog was reportedly hit by a car and did not survive.

The house was occupied by Cristina Morales, fire department records show.

Additional manpower was called in to fight the conflagration, which caused heavy damage to the living room, where the fire is believed to have started. Smoke caused damage throughout the dwelling.

The structural damage is estimated at $20,000, with another $15,000 in estimated damage to the contents of the house.

While the fire remains under investigation, Herbert said it is believed to be accidental in nature, having started from a heat lamp that was placed near a tortoise’s aquarium. The tortoise was not harmed in the fire, the captain said.

The 13 firefighters who responded to the blaze were on scene for about two hours.

According to a release from the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter, that organization is assisting the house’s occupants with basic needs, such as food and clothing, and with temporary lodging.

