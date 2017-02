Emergency Management of Seneca County will host Skywarn Spotter Training from 6:30-9 p.m. March 9 at Sentinel Career & Technology Center, 793 E. TR 201, Tiffin.

The training is for anyone who has an interest in weather spotting. It is free and open to the public.

No pre-registration is required.

For more information, contact Dan Stahl, Emergency Management administrator, at 419-447-0266 ext. 10.

