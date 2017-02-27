Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• Police received numerous reports of a traffic accident at the intersection of South and Union streets at 4:33 p.m. A citation was issued as a result of the crash, and vehicles were towed from the scene, but further details were unavailable.

arrests

Sunday:

• A female was taken into custody on an active warrant after a caller reported suspicious people at a vacant residence in the 100 block of East Fourth Street at 3 p.m. The female told officers she owned the property and was attempting to get an appraisal. No further information, including the name, age, and address of the female, was available.

Friday:

• Joseph E. Adams, Jr., 35, no address given, was taken into custody by Findlay police around 3:30 p.m. on a Fostoria warrant for failure to appear in court. He was later transferred to the custody of Fostoria police.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Fostoria police assisted state troopers on several traffic stops in the city early Sunday morning. Some of those stops resulted in arrests for OMVI, but further information was unavailable.

• At 11:56 a.m., a resident of the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue reported finding numerous objects on his property that did not belong to him.

• At 1:33 p.m., a caller reported a disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of North Main Street. An officer advised the incident involved a heated argument, and he advised those involved of their options.

Saturday:

• At 2:26 a.m., a female caller reported a highly intoxicated male got belligerent with her at a South Main Street location. The name of the male and a description of the vehicle he was driving was provided to officers.

• At 11:34 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of East Sixth Street reported the door open on a nearby abandoned house. Officers searched and secured the property.

• At 1:43 p.m., a caller reported someone in an abandoned house in the 500 block of East North Street. An officer said the person was checking the property at the request of the owner.

Friday:

• At 3:53 p.m., a caller reported a fight may be brewing at a business in the 100 block of West High Street. Officers were unable to find any such situation.

• At 4:09 p.m., a complainant arrived at the police station to report a scam. Report taken.

• A Tiffin police officer requested a Fostoria officer make contact with a male at a residence in the 1400 block of North Union Street, asking that resident to contact the Tiffin officer. Message relayed.

• At 10:18 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street reported an intoxicated female threw a case of beer over a counter at the employee. An officer obtained the name of a suspect and attempted to make contact with that suspect at her residence, but there was no one home. Statements are to be completed by the complainant.

• An officer assisted a state trooper at 11:59 p.m. with a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Lytle Street.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded at 2:22 p.m. to the 600 block of Van Buren Street for a person with a medical problem. Police are investigating the death of a person at the residence.

• EMS responded at 3:46 p.m. to the 100 block of Summit Street for a 71-year-old male who was ill and had fallen, hitting his head.

Saturday:

• EMS responded at 3:27 a.m. to 21000 block of Ohio 613 for an 83-year-old female possibly having a stroke.

• EMS responded at 1:02 p.m. to Christopher Drive for a person with a fever and congestion.

• At 2:02 p.m., EMS responded to the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue for a 35-year-old male with a history of blood clots and who was unable to stand on his own.

• EMS responded at 10:15 p.m. to the 400 block of South Town Street for a 62-year-old female who was hypoglycemic (low blood glucose level).

• EMS responded at 10:44 p.m. to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for an 86-year-old male having respiratory distress.

Friday:

• EMS responded at 11:40 p.m. to Christopher Drive for a person with a medical problem.

Seneca County

thefts

Saturday:

• A resident of the 7600 block of North County Road 5 arrived at the sheriff’s office at 2:04 p.m. to report a case of credit card fraud.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• At 7:54 p.m., a resident of East Tiffin Street, New Riegel, reported not hearing from her boyfriend since late Friday night, and she was concerned. A deputy reported the complainant had received a text from the boyfriend shortly before his arrival on scene.

• At 11:57 a.m., a report of a vehicle parked partially on the roadway near the intersection of West Ohio 12 and West County Road 592 was received. A deputy said the vehicle had run out of gas, and its occupants were awaiting assistance. The vehicle had been pushed off the roadway and was no longer a hazard, the deputy reported.

• Deputies warned two subjects about charges of disorderly conduct after a male resident of the 8100 block of West County Road 28 reported at 1:47 a.m. he was shoved out of the house by his stepfather. The deputies issued the warnings in case they were called back to the residence. The complainant left the residence for the night and was to stay with relatives.

Friday:

• At 8:19 p.m., a female resident of the 6600 block of North Township Road 169 reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend. The female, who reportedly had no visible marks from the assault, did not want to press charges. The female left the residence for the night with relatives.

• At 5:19 p.m., an alarm company reported an alarm activation at a residence in the 11000 block of West Township Road 172. The alarm company called back to report a proper passcode had ultimately been entered into the alarm system, and said deputies could disregard. The residents were to have the house checked by a relative who is in law enforcement.

