Bowling prodigy rolling along to championships

A Bettsville youth who is somewhat of a bowling prodigy is at it again, continuing to roll on in his endeavors to become a national champion.

Hayden Tarris, 12, rolled a perfect 300 game a couple of weeks ago at a bowling camp in Canton.

Most anyone, regardless of age, would be jumping with joy, but the Old Fort Elementary School sixth-grader is taking it in stride.

“It really didn’t count because it was at the (bowling) camp,” Tarris said, adding it was not rolled during a sanctioned event. Nevertheless, it would be no different than if someone bowled a perfect game during a leisurely activity at their local bowling alley.

Nine months ago, Tarris was ranked 72nd in the nation in his age category, having just competed with more than 200 other bowlers in a national championship in Indianapolis.

Since then, he has qualified for the Junior Gold National Tournament to be played in July in Cleveland. He is also part of the Western Michigan Junior Gold Tour.

And, he qualified to bowl in the USA Bowling Regionals, which he and his teammates won. That win qualifies them for the USA Bowling Nationals in July.

Additionally, Tarris bowls regularly with the Junior High School Traveling League as part of the Tiffin Columbian School team. As part of that league, he bowled a couple of weekends ago at Dunn’s Lanes in Fostoria, where he rolled games of 219 and 238. His average with the traveling league is 204.

On most Saturday mornings, Tarris can be found bowling at Heritage Lanes in Tiffin as part of a youth league. He has a 189 average there, the best in that league, where he bowls with other youth up to 18 years of age.

The youngster pointed out he will also be spending every weekend in March in one tournament or another.

One would think with so much time spent bowling, the youngster wouldn’t have time for much else. However, he just finished the season with his school’s basketball team, and he’s getting ready to play for his school’s baseball team.

“We’re trying to get the (Old Fort) school to start a high school bowling team, that I could play with when I get to high school,” Tarris said. He and his mother, Justene Tarris, will be lobbying school officials in that endeavor.

As would any parent, Justene Tarris is very proud of her son’s accomplishments, inside and outside the bowling alleys.

“He has worked really, really hard with his practicing,” the boy’s mother explained. “He’s doing very well, getting better and better with his game. That’s with both his mental and physical games.”

Bowling is nothing new to young Tarris.

“He started when he was such a small child, when he could just push a ball down the lane,” Justene Tarris recalled recently. “Now, (the bowling alley) is his second home.”

When he was little, he would set up Gatorade bottles and roll one kind of ball or another at them, mom said.

With all the traveling the Tarris family does to attend all the tournaments comes the expense associated with it. They are trying to gather sponsors for the youngster’s upcoming tournaments, and they hope to have a chicken barbecue in the near future to help raise funds.

